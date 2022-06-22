Mary Milligan has been a member of the Poplar Grove — McNeills Mills Women’s Institute for 73 years. The 92-year-old’s decades of service was recognized recently during a WI general annual meeting in Summerside with her receiving the Golden Book of Recognition Award. Melissa Heald photo
Through the Women’s Institute organization, Mary Milligan of McNeills Mills Road has given 73 years of service to her community.
As a way to thank her for her service, the 92-year-old, soon to be 93, was surprised at a recent WI general annual meeting in Summerside with the Golden Book of Recognition Award. The award is given annually to three members of the Federated Women’s Institute of PEI — one from each county.
Ms Milligan was the recipient for Prince County as a long-standing member of the Poplar Grove — McNeills Mills Women’s Institute.
While Ms Milligan didn’t officially become a member of the Women’s Institute until 1949, her mother was a member and Ms Milligan remembers as a young girl helping to knit socks and mitts to send as part of care packages to young men from the community serving overseas in the Second World War.
“I’ve always said I should have been a member when I was seven years old,” she said with a laugh.
Several decades later, Ms Milligan is still an active member of her WI group, currently holding the position of vice-president. Her daughter has continued the tradition of serving the community as a WI member and is the president of Ms Milligan’s group. Her granddaughter is also a member, making that four generations of women from her family being involved with the WI.
Ms Milligan is the mother of six children (three sons and three daughters), ‘Grammy’ to seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
From suppers to variety concerts, Ms Milligan has always been willing to lend a hand and more to make sure any event was successful.
She’s volunteered many hours collecting for various charitable organizations and working at the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival Suppers.
Over the years, she’s maintained the WI photo albums and scrapbooks, keeping them up-to-date.
Through her involvement with the WI, Ms Milligan has gotten to know people.
“We use to make quilts for the soldiers and things like that,” she said. “And anybody had any trouble in the community we went to help them.”
Ms Milligan has been described as a lady who has a great work ethic, strong determination, a hard worker, committed and stays until the job is done.
Ms Milligan said she is proud to represent the Women’s Institute motto: ‘For Home and Country’.
