Judy Morrissey-Richard has always had an interest in politics, something that has served her well since 1998 when she became a member of the Tignish Town Council.
“It’s funny, in high school I took political science, and it was one of the courses that I had the highest mark in,” she said. “I love doing things for the community, I love being able to be at that level where we can do things, and bring things to the community, and make the community a better place to live.”
Owner of MJ’s Bakery & Caboose Café, Ms Morrissey-Richard, who is also the town’s deputy mayor, said because she runs her own business and can make her own flexible hours if she needs to go to the town office for a meeting, or handle something for council if Mayor Allan McInnis isn’t available.
“Sometimes it’s tough,” she said. “When I first started in ’98, that was probably the toughest time, I had a young family, our youngest would have been two and a half when I joined council, and I joined in the year where Tignish was celebrating its bicentennial in 1999. The council was very involved in the bicentennial celebrations, and I sat on the bicentennial committee as well.”
For Ms Morrissey-Richard, one of the challenges that come with being a member of council is making decisions that not everyone always likes.
“I’ve sat on the council and took a stand on certain instances I felt that council and the town had to support, and some of the rest of council weren’t supporting it,” she said. “It made for some tough meetings, but when we walk out the door, we walk out as friends. And when you run a council, that’s the one thing you have to do. You can have your differences of opinions, but you all have to walk out the door at the end of the day as friends.”
For Carol Rybinski, president of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce, a role in leadership was something that happened gradually, but organically.
After she and her husband, Charles Turriff, moved to PEI from Montreal, she opened a teahouse in 2016. It was during the planning stages of this process where she met Maxine Rennie, executive director of the Western PEI branch of the Community Business Development Corporation (CBCD).
“Maxine got to know me a little bit through going to business meetings and training programs, and through the business plan that I had put forward for the teahouse,” said Ms Rybinski. “Maxine thought that the Chamber was an important feature for West Prince, and we needed to revitalize it. She asked me to be on the committee to start it up, and I ended up on the executive board as secretary.”
After her term as secretary, she became the Chamber’s vice-president, and in November 2021 became its first female president.
Ms Rybinski said everyone has been welcoming and great to work with, and that she’s hoping for a really meaningful year for the Chamber.
“I really want to get it in good shape, because what I would love to do after my presidency is get out of there and get out of the way of new people coming in and have the Chamber set up for succession so we can really be a strong voice for West Prince,” she said.
One thing she’s noticed recently is the impact the COVID pandemic has had in highlighting some of the weaknesses in the economic system, particularly when it comes to women. Ms Rybinski said applying a diversity and gender lens to strategies and policies will help the Chamber to meet the challenges the community faces, which will be helpful moving forward into the future.
“When you’re running a business like a restaurant, it’s evenings and weekends that are busy, but daycare is only offered during the week from nine to five, and that’s it,” she said. “There’s a lot of areas that if you don’t have that gender diversity, that gender lens, that maybe aren’t thought about. Things like daycare, things that affect women in the workforce that might not affect men as much become important issues, and I think that’s why we need that diversity to be able to see those issues that come up that might be affecting our business owners and our business community.”
When it comes to women taking on a role in leadership, Ms Morrissey- Richard believes women have always have the will to be leaders, though it’s something that hasn’t always happened in the traditional sense.
“The husband may have gone off to work, but you still had to organize the kids, and get them where they had to go, and do this, and do that, and meals, and do laundry, and keep things organized,” she said. “Women are starting to play that role, but more as a career now. They’re going out and finding that role, and finding a career where they can be leaders if they want to be.”
Ms Rybinski shares that sentiment.
“I think it took me a few years to accept that I can have a voice and be a leader, and now that I’m here and have got experience behind me, I’m enjoying this moment,” she said. “With International Women’s Day, it’s important to hear from women who are in leadership roles, and even if we’re not perfect, we move ahead and we try to show that you don’t have to wait until you’re perfect. You can have a voice, and have some contributions to make.”
