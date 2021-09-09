Breea Coughlin has an entrepreneurial spirit.
The six-year-old Mount Pleasant resident is known to set up a lemon stand in her front yard and during the pandemic sold a few bracelets she made after receiving a bracelet making kit.
But her latest venture, making and selling polymer clay earrings, has proven to be her biggest success yet.
Breea started making the earrings this summer and they come in different sizes, colours and designs.
Her mother, Sydney Smallman, had seen polymer clay earrings online and was looking to purchase a few pairs for herself, but found them really expensive.
After doing some research, Ms Smallman decided to try making her own earrings and ordered a kit online.
Her daughter got the idea to create her own earrings when she started helping her mother make them.
“Mom made the first batch and she asked if I wanted to help and I said yeah,” said Breea. “She started me off, bought all of the stuff, we cut the clay then we baked them in the oven and when they are all baked we glue the metal part on.”
Ms Smallman added a batch of earrings can take up two hours and can be a lengthy progress.
“They need to bake in the oven and when they come out they need to be sanded to make sure all the edges are smooth,” she said.
Breea then asked her mother if she could make earrings to sell. On the first day of advertising them on social media, the earrings completely sold out within hours, and since then Breea, with assistance from her mother, continued to make and sell the earrings throughout the rest of the summer.
And she’s even earned enough money to buy herself a new hover board.
“She’s a little business woman,” said Ms Smallman. “She loves making money. She loves selling.”
Breea’s grandmother, Shelley Smallman, said her granddaughter’s earrings are a hit and all her co-workers have purchased pairs.
“All her mother’s co-workers love them and are wearing them to work,” she said.
Breea’s even received a custom order for her earrings that will be going all the way to Alberta for the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship this fall.
When Ms Smallman was making earrings for herself, she used dark or natural colours. But Breea wanted something brighter like pink. Her favourite design, and one of the most popular, is the cheetah print.
“I like making them,” Breea said about the earrings. “It’s super fun.”
