Back in the spring of 2020, when Island students couldn’t attend in-person schooling on PEI due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one Tignish teenager decided to use the opportunity to teach herself new skills.
Those new skills eventually led 13-year-old Addison Buote to open her own online shop.
Ms Buote knew how to knit and has always been crafty, but the lockdown allowed her to take her skills to a whole new level.
“Last May, after everything got shut down, I was bored, I guess, and I found stuff to do,” said the Grade 8 M.C Callaghan student. “I’ve always wanted to learn how to sew, I just never had time until then.”
Ms Buote turned to online videos to teach herself how to crochet, how to quilt and how to improve her sewing skills.
She’s even learned how to use her mother’s cricut maker, a cutting machine that can be used for various DIY projects. Ms Buote likes to use the machine to make decorative home décor items like signs and pillows.
Her learning continues even now as she currently teaching herself macramé, which is the art of knotting cord or string in patterns to make decorative objects.
Ms Buote makes everything from reusable napkins, dish clothes, scrunchies, headbands, reusable masks and more.
This past Christmas, she used her new skills to create homemade presents for all her family and friends.
“In December, when I made everyone’s presents, I was like I like doing this and it also got to a point where I was making stuff just to see if I could make it that I didn’t really want,” said Ms Buote.
That led her to launching Addison’s Hobby Shop on Instagram in January 2021. The online shop allows her to sell her homemade accessories, along with a few other creative items.
“In my shop, I will always have signs and your basics like that, but then there’s new things,” said Ms Buote. “I get people’s ideas or I see something on Pinterest, then I try it for myself and if it works out, it goes up on my shop.”
All her accessories are made from re-purposed fabric bought from secondhand stores. And her items are in high demand.
“Once I have whatever done, I will post it and usually, depending what it is, within a week its gone,” said Ms Buote.
For Easter, she made 34 cloth stuffed bunnies, and within 20 minutes of posting them online they were all sold.
“I like it when they go fast,” she said.
Her online shop isn’t this young entrepreneur’s first business either. When she was 11, Ms Buote began making grommets for fishermen to use on their boats.
“That was a big hit,” she said. “I like that, but I always save that money, so I thought it would be a good idea to get something that I like doing to have a little spending money.”
Ms Buote said she has received great support for both her businesses.
