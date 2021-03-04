Matt Perry has been enjoying the fruits of his labour since setting up his ice fishing shack at Skinners Pond Harbour.
The 11-year-old from Tignish built the shack himself, with some help from family.
Mom Natalie Hogan Perry said her son has been fishing since he was a toddler.
“Matt is a true fisherman,” she said. “He fishes all year long - smelts, perch, flounder, bass, trout, mackerel - and he loves going out to sea and fishing lobster with our family.”
For years, Matt has ice fished using his cousins shacks, but decided this winter it was time for his own.
He built the shack inside his grandfather’s (Clarence Perry) barn in Nail Pond.
“Matt was very proud,” said his mother. “When we got home, he said his late grampy (Richard Hogan) would be some proud if he could see it.”
With help from his dad, grandmother, uncle, sister and brother, it took around six hours for Matt to build his new shack.
“It was a project for the whole family,” said Ms Hogan Perry. “We all love to fish.”
The shack was built on Feb. 18, was on the ice the next morning and Matt has received a lot of visitors coming to admire his handy work.
As long as the ice holds up, Matt will be out fishing, said Ms Hogan Perry.
“Matt likes the excitement of getting different types of fish and the fight of hauling in a big one,” she said about her son’s love for fishing.
She added Matt is well known around Tignish for fishing.
“He’s like a little old soul when he talks to his fishing buddies,” she said.
