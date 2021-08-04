“O’Leary-Two St. Eleanors’ youths had a narrow escape from drowning 9 July 1963 when a home-made raft carried them out to sea from their camping site in the Cape Wolfe area. Sterling Mugridge, 18, and Pat Coulson, 15, clad only in bathing suits, built the raft in the afternoon and poled it out from the shore and were unable to return when winds increased in violence.”
“The Guardian,” 11 July 1963
“The two youths drifted aimlessly for several hours before being sighted off Miminegash by Gerald Murphy who was reported to be the only fisherman out from that port on Tuesday. Mr. Murphy was ready to return home and decided to take a look around with his binoculars, sighted the raft and decided to investigate. He found the boys cold, tired and hungry and took them to Howards Cove about 8 o’clock.”
“The raft had drifted about fifteen miles from its starting point and was at a twelve-fathom depth of water when found. The boys broke camp and returned to their homes shaken but glad to be rescued.”
Narrow Escape at Black Marsh, “The Guardian,” 17 May 1916
“In the gale of Friday, 12 May 1916, while the fishermen of C. F. Morrissey’s factory at the Black Marsh, were trying to save their boats, one of the boats capsized and the manager, Jerome Gaudet, was thrown into the water. Becoming entangled in some of the rigging, he would surely have been drowned but for the ready wit and cool courage of another fisherman, Joseph A. Richard, who came to the rescue and succeeded in getting the drowning man aboard his boat.”
“This is only another example of the bravery so often displayed by our fishermen in saving lives during the fishing season. Unknown heroes they wear no Distinguished Conduct Medals, and yet he, who risks his life to save another, must be as true a hero as he who braves the cannon’s roar to destroy lives on the battlefield. Evidently there are brave men not yet on the firing line.”
Deep Sea Fishing Good, “The Guardian,”
21 July 1962
“Tignish-Joseph McInnis, 84 year-old farmer from Sea Cow Pond, tried his luck at deep sea fishing a few days ago, and much to his surprise landed a 40 lb halibut. Mr. McInnis was deep sea fishing with his son Reggie who is visiting from New York, accompanied by his wife.”
“They were out with Mr. McInnis’ son Max and grandsons John and Lewis, Tignish. Mr. McInnis just recently returned from a visit to New York, and remarked he had done no deep sea fishing for many years.”
Sharks off Alberton South, “The Guardian,”
12 June 1952
“Mackerel fishermen at Alberton South have reported a large number of sharks on the fishing grounds apparently following the mackerel. Several have caught sharks in their nets with considerable damage to the nets, besides the very unpleasant job of removing a fierce four to eight-hundred-pound fish which are usually alive when brought to the side of the boat. Monday morning, Eldon Matthews landed a shark at the Alberton wharf estimated to weigh 500 lbs. Another fisherman claimed to have cut one loose from his gear which he figured would weigh 800 lbs.”
“Mr. Matthews distributed shark steaks to a number of people who had previously sampled them and who claimed they were delicious.”
