While PEI has failed to meet MHCC’s minimum program funding recommendation, the province is making significant investments in infrastructure.
Over the next five years government has budgeted $149.4 million to build mental health facilities. This amounts to just over 50% of all combined infrastructure investments prioritized for the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI.
There’s money for a new mental health campus in Charlottetown, as well as community health hubs in Charlottetown, Summerside, Alberton and Kings County. The hubs are intended to provide more collaborative, community-based mental health and addiction services to Islanders, closer to home.
The province did announce construction has begun on two facilities associated with the mental health campus. However, according to Green Party MLA, Trish Altass, one will replace Lacey House and the other will serve community-based programming as drawn up by the previous Liberal government.
Construction of the long promised new mental health hospital has not begun and a project start date is not set. During the last provincial election Dennis King promised ‘shovels in the ground’ on day-one of a PC administration. No shovel has yet found dirt.
Infrastructure funds are also targeted toward improving communication between health care providers and to implement e-mental health services to increase access to specialists such as psychiatrists.
