Premier King’s “contemptuous” comments about closing CBC on PEI has lost the PC’s at least one vote…from former CBC radio host and PC MLA Wayne Collins. The premier has not responded to this letter.

“Mr. Premier, I have just listened to a recording of you and someone, who appears to be a voter. In this recording you said "If CBC went off the air, it wouldn't bother me for the rest of my life. I can't watch it or listen to it...ah my wife has it on, I come in the kitchen, I turn it off"

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.