Here are the entries in the Youth category for the Eastern Graphic's annual Christmas essay contest.

1st Prize:

1st place youth_col.jpg

Montague Regional High School Grade 12 student Jonas Beck is the first place winner in the Youth Category. Jonas wrote about “the importance of honesty and the true meaning of Christmas which is to give and be thankful for the little things in life.” Jonas received $100 for his essay. Heather Moore photo
2nd place youth_col.jpg

Ten-year-old Brody Martell, a Grade 5 student at Cardigan Consolidated School, was awarded the second place prize of $50 for his creative essay. Brody wrote a play-by-play account of a hockey game involving the most unexpected cast of players on the roster. With him in the photo is his teacher Maggie Johnson. Brody is the son of Troy and Tanya Martell of Georgetown. Heather Moore photo

