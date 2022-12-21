Here are the entries in the Youth category for the Eastern Graphic's annual Christmas essay contest.
1st Prize:
A gangster’s Christmas
By Jonas Beck
Montague Regional High School
One lonely night Keith, the gangster, stands under the dark shadowy tree scouting out an apartment, making sure the house is empty so he won’t get caught. He plans on going on a big spree so he’ll have tons of nice gifts for himself, and the ones he doesn’t want, he will just sell on the black market. The bad gifts he’ll sell for a little cash because they aren’t very valuable. The big gifts, he’ll sell for a pretty penny. This plan will guarantee that he is getting his Christmas’s worth.
As the car pulls away, Keith looks inside the dark, gloomy, house through the windows to see if he can see anyone. It seems to be clear so Keith decides to make his way into the house. He slowly opens the front door, peeks inside, and makes sure the coast is clear. Once in the house, he begins looking around for any valuables or Christmas gifts that can be sold online or to other people willing to buy a hot item. Suddenly, he notices some jewelry that catches his eye.
He grabs the jewelry and realizes that there could be more treasures in the house so he continues to search until he finds the Christmas tree all lit up. There are so many gifts underneath the tree that he starts breaking open all the gifts to see if there is anything worth some serious coin.
He grabs all the valuables and sneaks out. He makes his way home very excited about his haul. He organizes the stuff then starts posting it online to sell. He can’t get it posted fast enough. He can see his bank account getting bigger, and gets more excited with each sale. This is the best idea ever and he can’t wait to do it again.
The next day, Keith starts looking around the neighborhood for a nicer house that could have more valuables. As he’s scouting the area, he spots an even nicer house. Surely, this house is the jackpot with all of the gifts he’s been looking for. He’s gonna score big from this one. He decides to sneak around back, and breaks in and starts looking around. He stumbles across the jackpot loaded with many different shiny valuables along with diamonds, crystals, and other goods. He gets so excited that he starts selling it right away and the bank account starts skyrocketing with hard cash which makes him so excited he can’t wait to do his next job.
Instead of waiting another day, Keith just gets right back to it by heading to another place in the town. This time he plans to pick the perfect house so he looks around all the neighborhoods to see which house will catch his eye. He comes across this odd house with a weird design. At first, he thinks there would be no valuables in there but then he starts thinking this might be the whole point of the house, to trick people into thinking they are poor when really it’s loaded with all kinds of goods.
As he makes his way inside, he gets shocked when he hears the floorboards creak. He thinks it’s just old age, and the house is just making sounds. Then he starts hearing mysterious sounds as he goes to different spots in the house and hopes that the sounds will go away. He keeps searching room after room for a big haul but comes up empty handed. What a complete nightmare, and a waste of time. This is the worst house ever. He heads to the back door and is heading out the door when two girls pop out from around the corner. He gets jumpscared.
Once he gains his composure, he notices the two girls staring at him. They ask him who he is and what he is doing in their house. He tells them he’s a cleaner then asks where are your parents? The girls say they haven’t seen them in months and they are running out of food. Keith starts to feel bad and starts to think about how the same thing happened in his childhood. He doesn’t want anyone to have to experience what he did. He makes a decision to brighten up their Christmas.
The next thing Keith knows, he’s heading home with the two girls. Once he is at home, he starts feeling even worse because he wonders how the people are feeling that he robbed, knowing that he ruined their Christmas. He can’t stop feeling guilty and knows he has to make a decision. He can continue to be a gangster and ruin people’s lives or he can make the decision to change his ways and make people happy.
As he is thinking about this decision, the little girl asks if they can stay with him because they have no one to love. At that moment, Keith knows what the right decision is, it’s a no brainer. He decides to keep the kids, and make a family with them. The first thing for them to do as a family is to bring back the gifts that he stole. Keith knows he has to teach the girls right from wrong and the right thing to do is to teach the girls the importance of honesty and the true meaning of Christmas, which is to give and be thankful for the little things in life.
2nd Prize:
Jack Frosty’s crazy Christmas
By Brody Martell
Age 10, Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
Jack Frosty was an average 11-year-old except he wasn’t average. He had the head of Frosty and the body of Jack Frost. I mean ... it made sense that his dad was Frosty and his mom was Jack Frost’s sister.
He played for the Georgetown Eagles. He went to Cardigan Consolidated School in Grade 6 and had quite a few friends. I’ll name some for you if you want. He was friends with Rudolph and Santa and many more. Now, let’s get back to the story.
“Hi, I’m Jack Frosty. You guys probably already know we’re in the finals, which is a BIG deal!” he said.
So, let’s get into it. Jack won the face-off. Then, Santa called for a pass and he passed back up. Jack shot, scored and the fans went wild.
Jack took the face-off. He won it back to Blitzen, he passed up to Rudolph who shined his nose at the goalie, shot and scored! What a goal. 2-0. Now Jack Frosty was on the bench.
Dasher won the face-off, back to Santa who shot and scored! And just like that it was 3-0.
Jack was back on the ice. They won the face-off back. They shot. What a save by the keeper and that was the end of the second period.
Right off the bat, the other team sniped it top shelf 3-1. Jack Frosty was getting discouraged.
But that wasn’t going to stop him from giving 110 per cent. On the face-off the other team won, shot it up the ice and the whistle blew.
Face off. The other team shot and ... scored. It was 3-2.
“Time out,” Jack Frosty’s coach said.
“What’s going on guys? You’re choking out there. We may only be winning by one but we’re still winning. Now get back on the ice.”
Another face-off at centre ice. The other team won, they skated up the ice, shot and scored. It was 3-3 and the buzzer went ... overtime.
Two minutes on the clock. Face-off. Jack Frosty won it back to Santa. He passed it up. Jack looked up at the clock as it ticked, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 - slap shot and scored, we won! We won the Frosty Cup. Wahoo!
Two days later, it was Christmas Eve but before Jack Frosty went to bed, he went to the fireplace and made a wish. “I wish I make the NHL.”
One day later… The next morning, he was so happy to see a brand new hockey net and lots more.
Eight years later his dream came true. He was drafted to the NHL - first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs. His first season, he got 33 minutes of ice time, 53 goals, 68 assists and a whopping 126 points.
He had a good life and a good hockey career.
The End
Breaking the evil reindeer’s curse
By Amelia Hayward
Age 11, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
Three days before Christmas and there was a little rattle in the barn at 2 am.
“BAAAANNNNGGGG!!!!”
An evil reindeer busted through the doors of the stable.
“Hello reindeer, I’m here to ruin Christmas!” The evil reindeer yelled in a deep shaky voice.
The reindeer all looked around in fear and concern.
“No one ruins Christmas!” Comet shouted.
The evil reindeer rolled his eyes.
“What is going on here?” Santa asked as he came through the stable doors.
But, before Santa could look around to see what was going on, the evil reindeer jumped onto Santa’s face. All of the reindeer started jumping and freaking out. They were all head butting their pen doors trying to escape.
“AHH!!” Santa screamed as he tried to fight off the evil reindeer.
But after about five minutes of Santa trying to fight off the evil reindeer he felt different. Adrenaline ran through his veins and he felt more powerful than ever. Santa felt strong like he’d never felt before. He felt like he could destroy a building or fight world hunger. Santa stood up and the evil reindeer jumped off of him. The evil reindeer then stood up and ran out of the barn. Santa stood up and put his hands on his hips. He snarled, huffed and puffed in anger. The reindeer all took a step back in fear.
“Comet leave, Dasher get out! Rudolph go shine somewhere else. Dasher go run, Prancer prance elsewhere. Donner screw off. Vixen go away. Cupid go up to the sky. Blitzen buzz off! I rule the North Pole and no one can stop me!” Santa said at the top of his voice.
The reindeer, one by one, left the barn in sadness and shock. They went through the stable doors and into the night sky. The stars covered the above like sprinkles covered a cake.
Mrs. Claus then ran out of the Christmas bunker to see what was going on.
“Nick, where are the reindeer going?” Mrs. Claus angrily asked.
“They must go! I need Christmas to be all mine!” Santa said selfishly.
“Nick what has gotten into you!” Mrs. Claus said, disgusted with Santa’s behaviour.
Santa didn’t answer, he just grunted then made his way to the Christmas bunker. Mrs. Claus was confused and concerned with Santa’s actions. Mrs. Claus thought for a second about what Santa had done. Then made her way back to the Christmas bunker as it started to snow.
(The Christmas bunker was where Mrs. Claus and Santa lived)
Mrs. Claus went to the Christmas bunker and went to sleep with lots on her mind. She dreamt of Christmas morning, cookies and dancing sugar plums. While Santa on the other hand dreamt of world torture, coal and burnt candy canes. Mrs. Claus wasn’t sure what was going on or where the reindeer went. But everything seemed like a jumbled up mess. The darkness slowly turned into sunrise which then turned into morning.
The next morning Mrs. Claus awoke hoping Santa would be jolly and bright. But she had a feeling it wasn’t going to be that way.
“Nick, how are you feeling?” Mrs. Claus asked.
“Grumpy. Get me some hot cocoa now!” Santa demanded.
Mrs. Claus hopped out of bed in fear. She ran over to the hot cocoa machine and started it up. Mrs. Claus threw in a dash of peppermint milk, candy cane sugar and gingerbread creamer. She pulled the lever and the hot cocoa started brewing.
“Which mug do you want sweetie?” Mrs. Claus implored.
“The all black one,” Santa said in a deep voice.
Mrs. Claus was shocked Santa wanted the all black one but she grabbed the mug and gave the hot cocoa to Santa.
After Santa finished his hot cocoa, he hopped out of bed and went to the bathroom to change. Mrs. Claus made up the bed then went to deliver breakfast to the elves. She delivered breakfast to Timmy, Tommy, Kate, Snowball, Belle, Crisper, Snowflake, Peppermint, Minter, Rob, Jimmy, Jack, Muffin, Tinker, CandyCane, Ginger, Lucy, Margret, George, Jayde, Emory, Doodle, Starshine, Krecher, Gimbal, Winky, Dobby, Bernard, Alfie, Alvin, Ernie, Buddy, Elving, Cringle, Greg and more. Santa then came out of the Christmas bunker in all black. Mrs. Claus dropped the cookies and her jaw in shock.
“Nick, what is going on?” Mrs. Claus yelled.
“It’s a style!” Santa said, putting some black shades on his face.
“This needs to stop, go change and get the reindeer right now!” Mrs. Claus said angrily.
“Okay mom,” Santa said sarcastically as he rolled his eyes.
Mrs. Claus then stormed off to go get dressed. She was mad and frustrated. Mrs. Claus showered, then put on a red dress and black shoes. She was then on her way to the Elf Office to meet with Robert about the candy cane stock. Robert had a mustache and wore a black beret. But when she went out of the Christmas Bunker to go see Robert it was silent.
Not a clatter or a cluck, a voice or a whisper nor any sign of life. The North Pole is never this quiet Mrs. Claus thought to herself.
“Hello!” Mrs. Claus called out.
“Santa, Robert, anybody!” she said trying to make her voice echo.
She then started to panic. Mrs. Claus frantically ran in and out of every workshop looking for an elf. She was out of breath. She bent down and rested her hands on her knees. Santa then came marching out of the Elf Hat Factory.
“Nick, where are all of the elves?” she questioned while panting.
“I sent them away, we don’t need them, I can do Christmas all by myself!” Santa yelled.
Mrs. Claus gasped in shock.
“How could you say that?” Mrs. Claus said, feeling conquered.
Santa didn’t answer, he just stomped to the book shop and snarled.
Mrs. Claus knew this needed to stop. First the reindeer and now this, this has gone too far! So she ran to the Potions Room and opened her spell book. She flipped and flipped, skimming the pages of the 900,006,792-year-old book. Finally on page 10,174 “the reindeer curse”.
She read the page top to bottom. But she quickly realized the only cure was in ... Canada!
Prince Edward Island, Canada, to be exact. The only known cure was red sand stone hot cocoa. Mrs. Claus thought about it for a second. She questioned if she should stay at the North Pole with Santa or go to Canada. A little time passed and Mrs. Claus decided to go. She ran out of the Potions Room and put two fingers in her mouth. She whistled and that was a signal for Martin the big brown bear to come.
Mrs. Claus then ran to the Christmas Bunker and put on a hat, gloves, scarf, jacket and tall winter boots. Mrs. Claus then ran out of the Christmas Bunker just in time to meet Martin by the Potions Room.
“Straight to Canada, Prince Edward Island!” Mrs. Claus yelled to Martin as she pointed ahead.
Martin then dashed out of the North Pole and straight to Portal Park. Portal Park was the only safe place to open a portal. After about 10 minutes, Mrs. Claus and Martin finally arrived at Portal Park. She then pulled a portal machine out of her coat pocket.
“Prince Edward Island, Canada!” Mrs. Claus yelled as she threw the portal machine in front of them.
A portal then opened up. Mrs. Claus and Martin ran into the portal without hesitation. Colours swirled around them as they ran through the portal. Pink, purple, yellow, green and teal twirled around them. It was like being inside a rainbow. There was then a small dot of light in front of them. They ran to the small dot of light and the colors beside them disappeared. They were then in ... CANADA, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND! Mrs. Claus looked around. A thin layer of snow covered the ground like icing covers a sugar cookie. It was lightly snowing and the water was frozen. Mrs. Claus then quickly figured out that to get the red sand stone she would need to dig. She looked around and soon realized they were at North Cape Beach. But Mrs. Claus still needed a shovel.
She waited around for awhile but then someone approached. A ginger, skinny girl with freckles. The girl wore a brown hat with black mittens, a long beige coat and tall camo boots.
“Hello, my name is Anne…of Green Gables,” The girl declared.
“Why hello dear, I’m Mrs. Claus.”
“What are you doing out here, especially on that bear?” Anne implored.
“Santa has gone evil and I need to help him. Do you by any chance have a shovel?” Mrs. Claus asked.
“In fact I do,” Anne replied.
The two chatted a bit longer but then they started digging. Mrs. Claus and Anne enjoyed each other’s company during the cold. Mrs. Claus even almost forgot about Santa.
After about 30 minutes they reached the sandstone. Mrs. Claus grabbed exactly a cup of it and put it in her pocket.
“Thank you for your help Anne, you will be on the nice list for life,” Mrs. Claus assured Anne as she got on Martin.
“Are you really Mrs. Claus?” Anne asked as Mrs. Claus and Martin took off.
“Some secrets are best left untold!” Mrs. Claus yelled as she dashed through the fluffy snow.
Mrs. Claus then went to PEI’s portal park. And just like before, she threw a portal machine. But instead of saying Canada, Prince Edward Island she yelled “North Pole!”
Once again the colours swirled beside them until they landed in the North Pole.
When Mrs. Claus arrived at the North Pole she and Martin went over to the Christmas Bunker. Mrs. Claus hopped off Martin and waved goodbye. She ran into the Christmas Bunker and over to the hot cocoa machine. Mrs. Claus threw the sandstone into the hot cocoa machine along with candy cane milk and hot cocoa powder. Mrs. Claus pulled the lever and the machine started up. She quickly grabbed the black mug and filled it up with red sandstone hot cocoa. She happily ran to the Candy Cane Workshop where she knew she’d find Santa. And there, Santa was eating all of the candy canes and leaving a crummy mess.
“Here Nick fresh hot cocoa off the press.”
Santa aggressively grabbed it out of her hand and chugged it. He threw the mug behind him and broke it. Santa continued eating candy canes.
“Well how do you feel?” Mrs. Claus asked.
Santa perked up, like he just heard a weird strange noise.
“What am I wearing? Where are the elves? Who ate the candy canes?” Santa fastly asked.
“Listen Nick, you were cursed,” Mrs. Claus explained.
Santa continued to ask many questions. “I need to change,” Santa said as he ran out of the Candy Cane Workshop.
Mrs. Claus smiled and was very glad Santa was back to normal. Later that night they found the reindeer and the elves. And two days later Christmas came perfectly.
The End
Sammie found the spirit of Christmas
By Bethany Pinkerton
Montague Regional High School
Long ago there lived a lovely couple who had no desire for a child but were gifted with one anyway. The young couple tried their best to raise the young child, but they simply felt like it was a chore. There was no love or compassion, and no empathy for this child. Then one night on the young child’s 10th birthday, they simply dropped the child off at a park bench and never turned back.
Hearing the crunch of snow under her shoes, Sammie looked over the corner that she was trying to hide in. Sammie pulled her dark, purple coat over her head, trying to conceal her wild, unkempt orange hair so she didn’t stick out like a sore thumb contrasting against the white snow. Any day but this. I tried to get some food, but what do I get? Stopped by the cops, Sammie thought in her lonely head. Seeing that the cops were gone, Sammie pulled her coat off her head and walked as fast as she could to get away.
As she walked, Sammie looked down at her ratty old boots, barely held together. Great, now I need to get new boots. How do I explain that to the crone, Sammie thought as she entered the children’s home with its cracked windows, cracked floorboards, and walls that barely held any heat in. It had broken stairs and a leaky roof. It was about to fall apart at the slightest wind gust.
As Sammie passed the threshold of the door, a voice that sounded like nails on a chalkboard and stuff of nightmares called out, “Sammy, you ungrateful little brat. Get your butt over here now or you will be sleeping in the basement tonight!” Staring straight ahead, right up at the top of the stairs was the ugliest, most withered-looking lady on the planet. Sammie pulled her coat closer hoping that none of what she had collected fell out.
“Miss Holly Berry,” Sammie called out. Miss Holly Berry or ‘the crone’ as the kids call her in their heads walked down the stairs with a face that looked like she had been sucking on lemons since she was a baby.
Once she reached the bottom of the stairs, Miss Holly Berry looked at Sammie as if she were the most despicable thing on this earth. Sammie had been accustomed to the harsh scoldings of Miss Holly Berry and it had all just become white noise to her. At this point, she knew talking back would get her nowhere but a harsh beating and no food for the rest of the evening.
A sharp blow to the face brought her reeling back into the present and hearing the ferocious screeching of Miss Holly Berry, “You ungrateful little beast of burden you. I should have kicked you on the streets when you showed up at my doorstep covered in those rags at 10 years old. There’s no place for a parasite like you. You come back to my home looking like that and you have the nerve to just stand there staring out into space like the dumb brain Little Lamb Chop you are.”
Miss Holly Berry stopped and with her glowing eyes came up with a cruel idea. She told Sammie “you are old enough to go fend for yourself” and gripped her arm with iron steel hands and pushed her to the door.
Sammie yanked and pleaded trying to pull her arm from her grasp. With one twist of the knob and one throw of her arm, Samie landed on the cobblestone pathway that lined the children’s home. Staring back with tears pricking the edges of her eyes “Please .... she whimpered, hoping to gain some sympathy from the old crone.”
Miss Holly Berry just looked at her as if she was just an ugly piece of dirt.
“If you ever come knocking on this door again, I will not hesitate to call the authorities,” Miss Holly Berry told Sammie, slamming the door behind her.
Samie walked the streets hoping to find a warm place to stay but all the homeless shelters were full. Anywhere she hoped to find some sympathy, turned her away with disgust and hatred. It seemed the one place that didn’t show her hatred or disgust was a park bench. Sammie pulled the newspaper she had found on the ground over her body, closed her eyes and hoped sweet death would bring her mercy.
“Hey .... heeeeeeey .... Sammie .... come on, time to get up we’re going to be late,” Sammie heard a high-pitched squeaky sugary voice call out.
And I thought death was supposed to be quiet, Sammie thought opening her eyes. As the haze cleared from her eyes, Sammie could see quite clearly now the voice came from a girl who looked no bigger than 5-years-old.
“Who are you?” she asked the girl. The girl smiled so brightly Sammie was nearly blinded. She did not like how bright it was. I don’t like this, not one bit, Sammie thought, I must have died and gone to hell, as she looked for ways to leave this saccharine-sweet girl.
The girl said, “Why my name’s Crum and I’m an elf in training. I’ve been sent on a mission to help you see the joy in the holiday Christmas spirit. Come on, let’s get going, we’re going to miss the flight.”
Crum finished and grabbed Sammie’s arm pulling her off the park bench. Sammie quickly pulled her arm from Crum’s grasp telling the elf, “There is no way I am going anywhere, let alone with a 5-year-old who’s dressed up as if it’s a candy cane convention. Go away! I have to get back to sleep, hopefully soon.” Sammie walked away from the now disgruntled elf.
“Too bad. You don’t really get a say in this. It’s either you come with me willingly or you come with me by force.” Sammie wasn’t hearing of it, no matter what Crum said and kept walking.
Soon Sammie felt a tug causing her to be pulled backwards.
“Not willingly then,” she heard the elf say looking like a child who wasn’t getting her way. Sammie was mad, to put it mildly. She had had the second worst day of her life and now this elf was pouring more salt in the wound.
“I don’t care about the joy and holiday spirit. Christmas, for all I care, could disappear and rot in a hole,” she told the elf.
Crum looked back, clearly annoyed, and told Sammie “well I don’t give two flying reindeer, you need to see the wonders of Christmas before the clock reaches zero so you’re coming whether you want to or not.” The elf ended her statement by pulling scissors out of thin air and cutting into the ground. With this burst of magic Sammie just barely heard Crum tell her she was currently dead and pulled her into the vortex so she could learn to understand Christmas spirit.
Once Sammie learned the true meaning of Christmas Spirit, Crum allowed her to go back through the vortex to spread the joy of Christmas with others. Sammie never had to worry about the cold, mean spirited Mrs. Holly Berry, or being alone again. She learned she had a right to be loved and a family who always wanted a little girl were lucky enough to find her lying on that park bench.
Spirit’s return saves the day
By Emma Palmer
Age 10, Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
On December 1st, the elves came like usual. This year, Ellie’s elf came and the next day her pet came along too.
“Hi, I’m Stella, the elf and I took a buddy ... my little elf pet named Spirit. We think Ellie and her parents liked that I took a buddy along too.”
The next day, Stella and Spirit were looking for a place to go before Ellie woke up. All of a sudden, Spirit found a place.
She said to Stella,“Let’s go in the baking stuff.”
“Ok, ok, fine,” said Stella. “But Ellie’s mom may not like this.”
“Who cares?” said Spirit. “It’s the month of December, we MUST have fun no matter what!”
“You know what, you’re so right and tomorrow we have to think of a better place,” Stella replied.
“Ya, you’re right Stella,” said Spirit.
2 hours later
“Uh-oh here we go Stella. They’re up and Ellie’s coming to look for us,” she said in a dark voice.
“Ya, you’re right,” said Spirit.
“321, shh, no talking,”whispered Stella. “Ok.”
Then, Ellie’s mom found them.
“NO Ellie, your elf and her pet got into my baking stuff ... Ellie stop laughing. It’s not funny, I was planning to make stuff today,” yelled Ellie’s mom.
“HA HA mom, I’m laughing because it’s funny!” Joked Ellie.
The next day
Stella said, “Ellie’s mom found us so easily yesterday, we need to think very hard about where to hide tonight.”
“Hey Stella, yesterday where did you say we were going to hide?” asked Spirit.
“Oh ya, let’s go hide in the playroom,” Stella said.
“Ok, good idea. Ok, now let’s go to the playroom,” replied Spirit.
“Ok, let’s go! We have one hour till they wake Ellie up for school. Ok, so let’s make this playroom as messy as we can,” mumbled Stella.
“Yes let’s do it,” said Spirit.
2 hours later
“Ellie just woke up for school, so now we wait for her to find us,” whispered Stella.
20 minutes later
“Mum and Dad, I found Stella and Spirit but they made a mess in the playroom!” yelled Ellie.
“Omg, is there anything else they can do? But they chose to make a mess,” yelled Ellie’s mom.
Ellie’s dad was just laughing from the kitchen when making breakfast.
“Ellie I don’t want to lie to you but I don’t really like these elves,” said Ellie’s mom.
“WHY?” Ellie yelled.
“Ellie, I think we should get rid of them,” Ellie’s mom mumbled.
“But you can’t just get rid of them!” yelled Ellie.
“Yes you can, and I will and now it’s time for you to get to the bus. Bye Ellie. End of talking. We will talk when you get home. Bye now,” Ellie’s mom yelled back.
“FINE, I’m going to school,” Ellie yelled madly.
“Ok bye Ellie, have an enjoyable day at school Ellie,” said Ellie’s mom.
Ellie didn’t say anything and just left.
Six hours later
“I’m home and I have to go see if the elves are here.”
Ellie runs to see them.
“NOOOO THEY’RE GONE. I am so mad MOM,” Ellie yelled. Where are the elves? Tell me right now!”
“Ellie, I said I gave them away, now stop with the elves Ellie NOW,”yelled Ellie’s mom.
“Why would you get rid of them? They were my only fun. I’m locking myself in my room and never coming out,” Ellie cried.
Ellie ran to her room and locked the door.
“Ellie get down here right now please,” Ellie’s mom yelled from the living room downstairs.
“NO, I’M NEVER COMING OUT. I am so mad, it was the only thing I liked through the days until Christmas but no you just got rid of them so now there’s no fun. Thanks a lot,” Ellie yelled, in a crying voice.
“Ellie, I didn’t mean it like that. But, maybe they will come back next year,” Ellie’s mom said.
“I don’t want them to come next year, I want them this year too. You just think you can get rid of them because you don’t control them, do you?” Ellie cried.
“Ellie please just trust me,” Ellie’s mom mumbled.
“Fine, I will trust you but I’m still going to my room to play with my dolls,” Ellie said.
“Ok, one hour then bed,” Ellie’s mom said.
One hour goes by
“Ellie, bed time now, please. Put your doll back too please Ellie,” Ellie’s mom yelled.
“Ok, fine,” Ellie mumbled sadly.
Ellie goes to sleep
“Ok, I need to find those elves or she will be mad forever.
Looks for 20 minutes
Ellie’s mom decides her daughter can have the elves again. So, she puts them in cinnamon excitedly. She waits overnight for them to do their magic again.
The next morning Ellie comes down the stairs and discovers her elves are eating her favourite cereal, Reese’s Puffs. She is happy again.
Elves and Santa to the rescue
By Emmy Halliday
Age 11, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
Four days until Christmas and no elf was awake across the whole North Pole. Well that was what they thought …
Creeaakkkk ... the wind was a bit rough outside the Claus suite. But both Santa and Mrs. Claus were dreaming of sugarplums dancing around.
Doo doo doo, doo doo doo, bling, blong, bleep. The breakfast truck was going around the North Pole and all the elves ran out of the shops to get some hot cocoa and Candy Cane Crunch cereal. Santa awoke.
“Oh, honey, we slept in,” Santa said, with a soft voice. Mrs. Claus sat up and yawned.
“I guess I shall make some breakfast for the two of us.” Mrs. Claus smiled as she hopped out of bed and turned towards the kitchen.
Santa went to see the elves who were munching on their Candy Cane Crunch.
“As soon as you’re done, Timmy get on the toy trains for Fred and George down in Canada,” exclaimed Santa. “Get on the puzzles; Tinker and Greg give her a hand if she needs it.”
“I’m ok Santa, I got this,” Tinker said joyfully.
“Okay, Greg, you can do the Christmas books. Andy, you can do the Barbie dolls,” Santa said, very jolly.
“SLAM!” The door to the Claus suite sounded as snow started to fall.
“Oh Santa, what is that smell?” whined Timmy. He was right, there was a strange smell that reeked of burning candy canes.
Santa bolted into the room and there was nothing but a pair of sizzling pancakes.
“Oh, it’s fine. She’s just forgotten about the pancakes and is preoccupied with something else,” Santa said to himself.
Santa went to the Chocolate Orange Shop. He knew it was Mrs. Claus’s favorite place. He entered the shop and said in a high voice, “Hey sweetie, the pancakes are burnt.” There was no answer.
“Sage, where the heck is Mrs. Claus?” he asked, getting a bit worried now at the fact they hadn’t found her yet.
“Oh, Santa I haven’t seen her yet today. Is something wrong?” replied Sage, wrapping up a newly made chocolate orange in blue foil. It smelled so good Santa just had to take one.
“I heard the door of our room close so I went to check, but then she wasn’t there and her pancakes burned,” Santa said really fast, as he reached for the chocolate orange that Sage had just set down.
“Well, you should probably get looking,” replied Sage, fumbled up from how fast Santa was talking.
“Yeah,” Santa said walking out the door.
Then he muttered to himself, “Oh, no she’s probably gotten into the candy canes.”
Santa ran as fast as he could to the candy cane shop.
“Billy, Ron, is Mrs. Claus in here? She has to be!” He peeked around the corner.
“NO!” They said together with their hands working fast as ever wrapping candy canes and mixing candy mixture.
Time went on and Santa kept searching. He looked in all the shops . . . No Mrs. Claus. All the elves now knew about it and the whole North Pole looked as if the candy cane machine had exploded. The place was just a big frantic mess. Everybody was freaking out.
“The only time anything this tragic happened in all of North Pole history was with young little Harper,” Santa said.
“Who’s Harper?” asked Billy.
“Oh, Harper,” Santa paused and then stared off into the distance.
“Santa?” said Snowflake.
“Oh, Harper, right.” Santa replied. “Harper was just the darnedest little thing. At Christmas time in 2014 there was a huge storm on December 21st. It wasn’t going to go away before Christmas so all the elves were panicking.”
“Oh, wow,” whispered Tommy to Kate.
“Harper went out to clean up some of the Jack in the Boxes that had blown away. The storm wasn’t too bad when he went out, but then there was a surprise lightning bolt that hit him and he filled with rage. Nobody knows why it happened because I, myself, had built a protective system and put it on him just in case.”
Santa got up to refill his hot cocoa.
“But, if he had a protective system on, how did the lightning bolt affect him?” asked Judy, with her big and curious mind.
“Oh, I don’t really know, but Nelson, the scientist elf, says it must have been a chemical reaction,” said Santa, over the noise of the hot cocoa machine.
Santa continued talking about Harper the elf.
“All the elves could see the fury rise in his eyes,” Santa said, with a spook as he walked back to his chair.
“Then, the day after, Mrs. Claus saw him pack up his suitcase and march out the door. The afternoon, after he left, was filled with tricks and surprises. None of the elves admitted to doing it. The only suspect left was Harper,” Santa explained.
“So Harper became an evil elf?” asked Erin.
“You guessed it!” said Santa. “Well, we should probably get up and stop lazing around. We need to figure out a plan.”
“Did Mrs. Claus leave a hint?” asked Barb.
“Why the heck would she leave a hint, Barb ? She got stolen.” Tinsel rolled her eyes.
“Tinsel has a point,” Santa said on behalf of Tinsel. He got out his magical magnifying glass.
“Maybe there’s some footsteps in the snow?” Timothy asked as he got on his jacket that had been by the fireplace to dry.
When all the elves and Santa left the common room, they looked all around . . . No footsteps.
“Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!” yelled Sarah “There’s a trail of syrup.”
“Oh, goody!” Santa said in a jolly voice.
“Are we going to follow it?” asked Holly.
“We will but we can’t go unprepared,” Santa said.
“So what do we need, and how do we get to wherever Mrs. Claus is?” Holly asked again.
“We’ll have to figure that out when the time comes. But for right now, we need to figure out who is coming,” Santa said in a serious voice.
Everybody sat down and Santa grabbed a quill and a piece of paper. “Ok, we need about four or five of you.”
“I should come because I am good at preparing snacks for everybody. I can also run on very little sleep too,” Holly said as Santa scribbled her name down on the paper.
Then Jimmy blurted out, “I should come. If whatever we take to get to Mrs. Claus breaks down, I can fix it!” Jimmy was right, he did work in the mechanic’s department.
“Ok, now I will pick the remaining elves who I think will be best to have on this trip,” Santa said, staring off into the distance.
Santa ended up choosing Peppermint, who was good with navigation. Then he chose Billy and Snowflake, who were good listeners and talent for finding things extra good.
“Ok, Holly, Jimmy, Peppermint, Billy and Snowflake go get your extra hat, jacket and pants,” Santa read off the paper.
“The rest of you guys, go get back to work,” Santa said happily as the other elves flooded out of the door.
Holly, Jimmy, Peppermint, Billy and Snowflake went to get their clothes.
When there were no elves in sight, Santa began to think of how they would get to wherever Mrs. Claus was. He whipped out his notepad and picked up his quill. They would have to leave by 6 am tomorrow at the latest - depending on how long it would take to build whatever source of transportation they would be using.
“Santa! Santa!” yelled an elf. It turned out to be Jeffrey when a head popped through the door.
“What Jeffrey? Is something wrong?” asked Santa.
“Well, I guess sort of,” Jeffrey replied.
“Well then, tell me. Quickly!” Santa jumped out of his chair.
“Ok! Ok! So I was working on the toboggans and there it was. I saw it out of the corner of my eye. I was so scared.”
“Well, tell me what the heck it was,” Santa said, getting a bit frustrated from Jeffrey stalling.
“A GIANT POLAR BEAR!” Jeffrey finally said. Trying to show how big it was with his hands. Santa’s face lit up.
“Oh my gosh! That’s it, that’s the answer.” Santa scribbled down the words GIANT POLAR BEAR. In all capitals under the category ‘transportation’ in his notepad.
“You and a few other elves go and tie him up in the stable,” Santa ordered.
“Ok.” Jeffrey left looking confused. He decided not to ask any questions and do as he was told.
Santa began to get ready himself. He packed some clean underwear and an extra suit. All the elves came at the perfect time with their little suitcases. They looked like little business elves getting ready for a work trip.
“So, how are we going to get to Mrs. Claus?” said Snowflake.
“Weeeeellllll…” Santa smirked.
“What? What? What?” Billy asked as he jumped up and down.
“So, I have a solution. A giant polar bear wandered into the North Pole, that I have recently named Tucker. I got Jeffrey to take him to the stable and then I’m going to get him to make a giant toboggan for the five elves to ride in. Then I will sit upon Tucker and lead him along the Maple Syrup Trail to Mrs. Claus,” Santa read off the paper.
“Wow, that’s such a good idea,” Billy said. “But we should probably get to bed. We have a long day tomorrow. He was right, night was beginning to fall.
It was four o’clock and they had almost slept in. Santa had only awakened from the thumping of Tucker in the barn. He got all the elves and they went to see Jeffrey, who had stayed up all night and finished the giant toboggan. It had sleek plaid carpeting on the inside, and some railings so the elves wouldn’t fall out. It had a compass for navigation too. Santa was so excited but he had to go get the barn keeper to bring Tucker out.
When Tucker was all hooked up and all the elves were seated in the toboggan, Santa who was sitting upon Tucker, said, “On Tucker.” But nothing happened.
“Give him a good ‘ol spank,” yelled Jack with a country accent. He was in the audience of the elves watching their departure. Santa spanked Tucker and sure enough, it worked.
When Tucker reached the Maple Syrup Trail, he slowed down.
“Go faster, Santa,” yelled Peppermint.
“It’s not me, it’s Tucker,” Santa yelled back as he peered down.
“Tucker!” he yelled once again. He seemed to be eating the Maple Syrup Trail.
“I’m going to have to steer him off the trail. He’s eating it!” Santa informed.
“Ok,” yelled Peppermint from Mrs. Claus’ portable hot cocoa and cookie machine.
“Santa, want a cookie?” she asked.
“Sure!” he replied. “I’m going to need one of you to take this magnifying glass and watch the path to make sure I’m going the right way.”
“I can do it,” Jimmy yelled, getting up. Peppermint traded the cookie for the magnifying glass and Jimmy got to work.
Tucker began to trot and that made the trip faster. Then they saw a beam of light, went a little farther and . . . a hut!
“Whoa there Tucker,” Santa said. Surprisingly, he stopped. They could just walk from here. Santa made a plan for the five elves to stand in a pack in front of Tucker. Then Santa would venture into the hut and save Mrs. Claus.
When the elves got where they were supposed to be, Santa went in. And sure enough, sitting in the corner, was Mrs. Claus. It looked like Harper had been teasing her.
“What do you want?” Harper asked in a harsh voice.
“Mrs. Claus!” yelled Santa. “Why else would I be here?”
“You think you could get her that easy?” Harper replied. “How’d you even get here? The sleigh?” he said once again in a teasing voice.
“Actually, no. Why don’t you come and see,” Santa said.
Harper didn’t have many fears but the biggest one was of polar bears. And he had never seen one or was close to as big as Tucker was.
When they stepped outside the chilling hut, Harper screamed for dear life. Then he ran inside and grabbed Mrs. Claus, brought her out and slammed the door. They all celebrated. Then the elves quickly changed into their extra change of clothes and brought Mrs. Claus a blanket. She had been sitting in a cold cave for a long time.
Mrs. Claus had a long story to tell. But that’ll be saved for another day. There was only two days till Christmas and they were reunited after all.
“Merry Christmas Mrs. Claus!” yelled the elves.
“Oh, thanks guys, I love you and Merry Christmas,” Mrs. Claus said, so overjoyed. And they travelled back to the workshop just in time for Christmas.
New wrapping machine lightens the task
By Hope Isabelle Diane MacDonald
Age 11, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
Hello, my name is Lizzie. I’m an elf from Santa’s Shop. This all started in the spring. Santa never believed in me, until one day ... everything changed.
I wouldn’t believe in myself either. But in the end, I would. Whatever, let’s get into the story. It was a typical day at the North Pole.
(Lizzie) “SANTA?”
(Santa) “What Lizzie?”
(Lizzie) “I must ask once again where do you keep the wrapping paper? I forget I’m sorry.”
(Santa) “LIZZIE YOU ASK ME THIS EVERY SINGLE DAY.”
(Lizzie) “I’m very sorry sir, but I cannot remember Santa sir.”
(Santa) “Lizzie, it’s in the WRAPPING PAPER ROOM THAT’S WHY IT’S CALLED THAT.”
(Lizzie) “Oh.”
(Santa) “Be on your way now Lizzie. I have work to do and I know you have work to do too. Now go and look for a door that says wrapping paper and open it. Then refill the wrapping paper robot before the other elves get mad at you.”
Lizzie went on her way. She had found the room and grabbed extra wrapping paper so she could have extra for tomorrow. Of course, she got distracted and started talking to Zoey.
She and Zoey went their separate ways so they could get back to their jobs, but again Lizzie got distracted. She wandered into the letter room and spent hours; when I say hours I mean she spent hours reading every single letter and losing track of time. And eventually, the elves came and told Santa Lizzie was missing and they had no more wrapping paper.
Santa got very concerned and scared that something might have happened to Lizzie. So he went searching all over the whole workshop for any trace of her. When he came to the last room he got scared because he was scared she wasn’t in there. He opened the door to see Lizzie with all the mixed up letters in her hands. Santa screamed in anger.
(Santa) “OMG LIZZIE WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU? FIRST ... THIS IS A PRIVATE ROOM. SECOND ... YOU DON’T GO THROUGH THOSE LETTERS. THEY ARE PRIVATE. THEY’RE NOT YOURS TO READ. THIRD ... Lizzie you left all those elves without wrapping paper for hours and you made us all worried sick to our stomachs thinking you were in trouble.”
Lizzie went quiet and went on her way to bring the wrapping paper to all the elves that were waiting for it. She felt so broken and sad inside that she left all those elves and Santa worried for hours thinking she was lost. In debt, she was determined to win back all of her honesty to the elves and Santa.
So she made a deal with Santa to work night and day to make half of the number of presents the workshop needed to make for all the children in the world. She told Zoey about the deal with Santa because Zoey distracted her in the first place. They both agreed to do it. They started working all night and day while the rest of the elves relaxed in their dorms.
It was the day they finally had made 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 presents. They showed Santa all the work they had done for months and months and they finally finished the job they started. They presented all of their work to Santa and he ... GAVE THEM A SURPRISE PARTY!
“Surprise!” all the elves screamed.
They partied for hours but then it came time for Santa to come in. He called out Lizzie and Zoey’s names and grabbed a box that had a ribbon on it. He laid two golden sashes on their shoulders and left after the party was finished.
Chapter 2: Zoey’s perspective
Hello my name is Zoey. I’m an elf from the North Pole. You might have just heard my best friend Lizzie’s story, but here’s my point of view. So it was a normal day. I was just heading to mine and Lizzie’s dorm room and we bumped heads. We talked for quite awhile then we went our separate ways and I, of course, went back to our dorm room and she said she had something to do.
Then all I heard after hours had passed was Santa yelling Lizzie’s name. I got really worried for Lizzie because she can wander a lot and I was very worried she had wandered off again.
Then I just heard him scream at her yelling,
“Lizzie that’s a private room, what is wrong with you? You should already know that.”
Then all I heard was him telling her to get back to work and return the letter. I knew right at that moment she had entered the letter room. I was worried she would be kicked out of the workshop. Then a couple of hours later she came back to the dorm with news for me saying she needs my help because she had to earn back her honesty so we worked all day and night until they had finished. We worked night and day while the rest of the elves relaxed.
We finally finished in November. We had made 100,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 presents. In the end, we had so much fun for those couple of months. The work paid off and Lizzie had done our task and worked everything out with Santa. Everyone loved us again and so did Santa but there was one missing letter in the letter room.
In the end, Santa delivered all the presents on time. We loaded them into the biggggggggg bag and Santa got the reindeer all ready and they took off. They made big gains this year.
We all lived happily until the wrapping paper robot broke and Lizzie and I were blessed with the job to make a new one. Ugh, it took us so long we had to figure out what was wrong with the old one so we wouldn’t make the same mistakes in building it.
But other than that, it all worked out perfectly in the end. Lizzie and I found the flaw in the old paper robot. The old one put in the wrong plug that must have been what was slowing it down and that was why all that wrapping paper was always gone. The robot was eating half of the wrapping paper until it just poof ... broke just like that.
We built a new one and it still works to this day! It’s a much bigger one than before, so it has much more wrapping paper in it.
Well I must go. I’m very sorry but I have my elf work to make presents for you.
The elves who saved Christmas
By Jayde Alexis Quinn
Age 11, Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
Once upon a time, two elves saved Christmas. Even though that was long ago ... their story still lives.
It was December 20th, five days until Christmas. Every elf at the North Pole was preparing for the big day, a day of joy and happiness.
When each kid woke up the next day they would have gifts under their tree. But if there wasn’t, what would happen? Many elves wondered that very often but knew it would never happen ... or would it?
(In Ginger and Candy’s cabin) Ginger was an older elf and so was her brother Candy. Both of the elves worked with Santa’s Reindeer so they had a very important job to make sure the reindeer didn’t get sick before Christmas.
Ginger and Candy went to check on the reindeer early in the morning before all the elves were awake. They found it more peaceful in the mornings.
When they started to feed the reindeer, they heard a sound almost like an elf pet, a rare one.
“Ginger?”
“Yes, Candy?”
“Do you hear that?”
“Indeed I do,” Ginger said.
“It sounds like an elf pet ... a magical one.”
“It can’t be,” Candy said. “They haven’t been around in years.”
Both of the elves went over behind the building and that’s where they found the magical elf pup.
(One day later, December 22nd)
Ginger and Candy were both in their elf house.
“We should name him Snowball,” Candy said.
“No, let’s name him Huggo,” Ginger said.
“Fine,” Candy said.
When both of the elves were done arguing, they put their elf pet in a bed they had made and then the two elves went outside for a walk.
After the elves went for a walk, they started heading back to check on the reindeer. When they were halfway there, they got interrupted by an elf named Buddy.
“Oh, I’m so glad I found you two,” Buddy said.
“Why?” they both asked.
“I am looking for Santa.”
“Why are you looking for Santa?” Candy asked.
“We have a big problem ... all of the gifts have been stolen,” Buddy said, frightened.
“OH MY GOODNESS,” the two elves yelled.
“Shhhh keep it down, we don’t want other elves to get worried.”
“Oh sorry,” the two elves said.
“Well come on let’s go find Santa,” Ginger and Candy exclaimed.
“OK,” so the two elves went off to find Santa. The first place they started to head for was Santa’s house.
Ten minutes later, they finally reached Santa’s house and were about to knock on the door but then Santa’s voice made them jump.
“Ho Ho, who are you looking for?”
“We are looking for you Santa.”
“HoHo why do you need me?”
“We have a problem.”
“What is the problem?” Santa said, sounding not so jolly anymore.
“Um,” Buddy said, sounding worried.
“The gifts have gone missing,” Ginger said quietly.
“What, how did this happen?” Santa asked madly.
“No elf knows,” Buddy said.
“Well,” said Santa, “you three better find out who did this ... please,” Santa begged. “For the sake of Christmas.”
“OK” the three Elves exclaimed.
“Good, now go find out who would do such a thing,” Santa said.
“We won’t let you down,” the three elves said.
Then they all ran outside before Santa could say anything else.
“So,” said Ginger, “the whole North Pole, let alone the whole world, is counting on us to save Christmas.”
“Yep,” the two boys said.
“So where should we look?” Candy asked.
“Oh I don’t know, maybe EVERYWHERE,” Ginger said sarcastically.
“OK.”
So the three elves set off to look everywhere for the gifts.
Twenty minutes later, the three elves looked everywhere they could except the Yeti den. The elves knew what they had to do, knowing all those creepy stories were scary for them.
The three elves were almost to the Yeti den when they heard a huge roar.
“Hide! Run!” Ginger shouted.
The three elves scattered into a den. They saw the Yeti run by.
“I think the coast is clear,” said Buddy.
The three elves were about to go outside but they were stopped by Ginger.
“Look,” Ginger said.
“Wh...”
“THE GIFTS” they all yelled together as the three elves grabbed the presents and ran out of the den. When the elves got down to the bottom of the mountain they heard a huge growl it sounded like a ...
“YETI,” Buddy yelled.
“RUN,” Candy screamed.
“HIDE,” Ginger shouted.
The three elves ran down to Santa’s house with all the gifts. Then they went inside and slammed the door shut.
“Well, isn’t it the three elves,” Santa said. “What do you have for old jolly Santa?”
“Santa,” Buddy said.
“We found the gifts,” Candy said.
“Well isn’t that awesome,” Santa said happily.
“But we have a problem ...”
“And what is that?” Santa asked curiously.
“There is a Yeti outside.”
“Oh my,” Santa said. Then he stood up, looked outside and asked ... “What Yeti?”
The elves ran to the window and looked outside.
“Oh it must have been our imagination,” the three elves said.
“Oh ho ho, that’s ok you guys saved Christmas and that is what counts.”
To all have a Merry Christmas
The Christmas Eve curse
By Kirsten Webster
Age 11, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
“Ahhh!!!” Ginny screamed. “What are you?”
“Umm, Bob,” Bob replied. “I’m an elf, your name is Ginny, and you are 5-years-old.”
“Yeah, wait, how do you know that? Never mind, my daddy is a wizard and my mommy is a witch! They can attack you!”
Bob gave a weak smile and Ginny opened her mouth, “Mommy! Daddy!”
“Hey, Bob. Wake up buddy. It’s Christmas Eve. The biggest day of our lives!”
An elf screamed. Bob opened his eyes to see all his fellow elves in the elf shack getting ready for their day. Some were singing and some were just waking up, like Bob. Bob slumped out of bed, got dressed, brushed his teeth, made his bed, and went outside. He put on his snow coat and opened the door. He felt the cold breeze as snow fell on his shoulders. Bob stuck his tongue out, he felt the snow melt on it.
At that moment, Bob remembered Christmas Eve was the most horrific day of his life. Some of the elves looked at him weirdly and some elves pretended they didn’t care. Bob was actually going to thank them for doing that but then he realized the only reason they did that was Mrs. Claus was coming this way. Bob wanted to run away and never come back, then suddenly, he had an idea.
Mrs. Claus walked toward Bob. He knew by the stern look she was giving him, he was in trouble.
“Bob, come with me,” Mrs. Claus said. Bob followed her without complaint.
Mrs. Claus and Bob walked through the grounds, through Santa’s workshop, and into Santa’s and Mrs. Claus’s house. They walked into the living room where Santa was waiting. He was sitting on their couch, eating cookies shaped like eggs. Santa motioned for Bob to sit on a chair across from him. Bob did as he was told. Santa had a stern look on his face. Mrs. Claus walked away to make cookies. Probably, Bob thought, they would be shaped like bacon.
“You know what day it is?” Santa broke the silence.
“My curse,” Bob replied.
“Yes, it is also the day you change. As you know, every elf in the North Pole has a day when they go bonkers. Your day is today. Christmas Eve and every day. Now, I want you to stay out of trouble and just do your job. After supper, when all the other elves are getting my sleigh ready, you will come over here and I will try to fix you. I fixed every other elf, I will not fail with you.” And with that, Santa walked out of the living room. Bob hopped off the chair and ran as fast as his little legs could carry him all the way to the workshop.
When Bob got to the workshop, he felt all of the elves’ eyes on him. He walked over to the wrapping paper station and started to work as though he didn’t care if anyone was watching him. The rest of the elves followed suit after awhile. As everyone was working, Bob had a flashback of when Mrs. Claus was going to get him and how he had got an idea ... of running away and never coming back. Bob smiled, maybe that wouldn’t be such a bad idea. Besides, Santa didn’t even like him. Or so Bob thought.
If you didn’t notice by now, then you’re probably not even caring about what will happen next. The point is Bob was hatching a plan, his elf curse was getting the better of him. Hmm, what shall we call it? How about the Christmas Eve Curse?
Well, please put this book down so you don’t have to feel sorrow or woe. You could pretend Bob goes to Santa’s house and Santa fixes him and he doesn’t run away. But that is not how this story goes.
As Bob and the other elves worked to finish wrapping all the gifts. Bob started to hatch his plan. First, he would go to Santa’s house like he was supposed to, but he would stuff gumdrops in his ears so he couldn’t hear Santa’s chanting and spells. Then, once that was done, he would steal the sleigh during everyone’s nap before Santa leaves, which isn’t going to happen. And finally, he would run away with the sleigh and reindeer, never to return to the North Pole. Very straightforward, Bob thought, smiling.
The bell rang for supper and everyone filed out of the workshop, all the elves were starving, especially Bob. During supper, everyone was talking about the night. About all the children who would wake up the next morning to see presents under their Christmas tree. Bob wasn’t saying anything. He was thinking about how nobody would wake up to see presents under their tree. Nobody was sitting beside Bob because of his Christmas Eve Curse. Bob didn’t care. Not that you were expecting he would.
After supper, everyone ran back to the workshop to get Santa’s sleigh ready for his trip, which again, wouldn’t happen. Bob didn’t follow, he went the other direction to Santa’s house. When Bob got to Santa’s front door, it opened as though it knew he was coming. Bob walked in, kicked his shoes off and yelled, “Santa!”
Santa came running over, looked at Bob’s boots, rushed him into the living room and stuffed him in a cage. Bob scowled. Santa started talking, singing and chanting spells, although Bob didn’t know because he couldn’t hear him because of the gumdrops. He pretended to give in to Santa’s chants and spells. Santa seemed pleased. Santa let Bob go to help the other elves get the sleigh ready.
When Bob got to the workshop all the elves were already piling out. Bob followed them to the Elf house where everyone thought he was going to sleep. Getting to bed was so hard for everyone to do, they were all so excited for tonight. Bob pretended to go to sleep but he waited for everyone else to fall asleep before he could leave. After everyone was asleep, Bob crept outside to the workshop. Everything was dark and gloomy. Bob turned the light on to find the sleigh ready to go with the presents. The reindeer were hooked onto the sleigh and ready to go too. The reindeer seemed to be having a conversation and none of them seemed to notice Bob was standing there.
“Hey!” Bob screamed. They all looked up, confused. Bob walked over to Prancer and unhooked the chain. Prancer kicked Bob.
“What did you do that for?”
Bob smiled and shoved Prancer out of the way of the entrance. They hated each other but they didn’t show it in front of Santa. The other reindeer stepped back. Well as far as they could because of the hooks. Bob got on the sleigh and made the reindeer take off. Unfortunately the sleigh made a weird loud noise when they took off because Prancer wasn’t with them so now it was unsteady. The last thing Bob saw before he flew out of the workshop was Santa running and yelling.
“Bob! You naughty elf, I thought I fixed ...”
Bob didn’t hear the rest of his sentence. He didn’t even want to hear Santa anymore in his life. The wind hit Bob’s face as the workshop doors opened.
“Goodbye Santa Claus. Goodbye old life. Hello new life.”
The reindeer flew with broken hearts.
Bob was flying for quite some time and all of the reindeer were getting tired. A sudden wind picked up, the reindeer were so tired they couldn’t take it. They were falling.
Bob screamed, “AAHHH!!”
The reindeer got in a position for landing. The landing was rusty, very rusty. Bob got out of the sleigh and stared at the tall house in front of him. It looked creepy in the dark. He looked back at the sleigh which was tipped upside down and then at the reindeer who were sleeping on the mossy ground. The house was his only hope to get the sleigh up and ready while the reindeer rested and then leave without Santa following them. Bob climbed up the house to the highest window.
Little did Bob know he made a big mistake leaving Prancer behind because Santa could go after him with Prancer. That is the very thing Santa was going to do.
“Hook Prancer to my mini sleigh!” Santa screamed. “We must find Bob!”
The elves were working so hard to get ready for Santa’s take off. If you were to see them doing it, you might never want to go to a race again in fear they would come to beat you.
“Santa, we’re done, get ready for take-off!” The commander elf said, showing Santa her clipboard.
“Roger,” Santa replied.
Santa got his red suit on and hopped into his mini sleigh. “On Dash ... oh right. On Prancer, on Prancer, on Prancer!”
Prancer kicked off the ground and flew out into the cold night sky.
“We’re going to find you Bob, I know we will,” Santa said to himself.
“UHH, all right, oh gosh, AHH, ow, man I wish I had powers like Santa so I could just fly up to that window,” Bob said to himself. He was having trouble getting to the top window but when he did, he found himself rubbing his arms and legs in pain. He sat down on a little couch and noticed there was a dresser in the room. There was also a mirror and a dollhouse and posters of brooms on the walls. And then, to Bob’s horror, he saw a bed with a little girl in it sleeping soundly. Well, she was. But now she was looking at Bob in horror. But Bob was smiling. He could tell by her glowing red hair he was standing in front of Ginny Weasley as a 5-year-old little girl. She was fierce but nice, but right now she seemed scared.
“AHHH,” Ginny screamed. “What are you?”
“Umm, Bob,” Bob replied. “I’m an elf, your name is Ginny, and you are 5 years old.”
“Yeah it is, wait how do you know that? Never mind, my daddy is a wizard and my mommy is a witch! They can attack you.”
Bob made a weak smile.
Ginny opened her mouth, “Mommy, daddy!” At which point Santa came through the window. He gave Ginny a stern look and her eyes widened. She rushed Santa and Bob behind her dollhouse so they couldn’t be seen, jumped into her bed and pretended to be asleep. Then Arthur and Molly Weasley ran into the room, looked around and then looked at each other.
“I think we’re both tired darling,” Molly said, stuffing her wand into her pocket.
“Yes,” Arthur replied. Then they walked out, shutting the door behind them.
Ginny jumped out of her bed. “Are you Santa?”
“Yes, I am,” Santa replied, walking out from behind the dollhouse. Ginny ran over to Bob and helped him get out (If you ever find yourself stuck behind a dollhouse with Santa, it would be a miracle if you were able to get out by yourself).
“So you are an elf right?” Ginny turned to Bob.
“Yes,” Bob replied, grinning. (If you forgot, Bob is still evil.)
Ginny could tell there was something wrong with Bob.
“Listen, I have a question,” She said to Bob. “Why were you climbing through my window when you should be at the North Pole?”
“Because ...”
Santa told Ginny everything about the Christmas Eve Curse and how it affects elves. Ginny was listening very carefully through all of it, nodding every few minutes, motioning that she understood. At the end of Santa’s story, she stood there for a few seconds and then started asking Santa a few questions.
“Did you cure the curse?”
“No.”
“Your chants didn’t work?”
“No.”
“HHMMM.” All of a sudden, Ginny gasped.
“What!” Santa screamed (he didn’t actually scream because if he did, he would’ve woke Ginny’s parents). “What’s wrong?”
“Nothing, but I think I have the answer to your problem,” Ginny replied and Santa smiled.
“Magic? Well obviously, what kind of magic? What spell are you doing?”
“Magic?” Ginny said as though Santa was talking gibberish. “No magic.”
“No magic? Well how are you going to cure Bob?” Santa asked, confused.
“Just watch and learn Santa,” Ginny said excitingly.
Ginny motioned Santa to sit on her bed. He did as he was told, feeling dumbfounded. She walked over to her dresser, opened a drawer and pulled out some duck tape. Bob looked at it curiously, wondering what she was going to do with it. All of a sudden, Ginny attacked Bob. She wrestled him to the ground and slapped a piece of tape on his mouth before he could call for help. A few seconds later, Bob was sitting taped to the chair and his arms and legs couldn’t move. Santa didn’t notice this because he was still feeling stupid.
Ginny looked at Bob sternly and he just looked back at her. Santa finally realized Bob was stuck in the chair and he looked at Ginny.
“Is this what you meant by curing him? Keeping him in that chair until he is forced to be good? That is codswallop!” Ginny shook her head and ripped the tape off Bob’s mouth.
“Bob, you know you’re good, better than good!” Ginny said. Bob raised his eyebrows. “You are probably the smartest elf in your posse. You dodged Santa’s chant every time.”
Bob nodded his head in agreement.
Ginny grinned. “But you don’t care, you don’t care for other people or elves. It’s not that you got the feeling to go bonkers, it’s not the curse, it’s you!” The word, you, made Bob feel something he never felt before, love. Love, Bob felt as though it was the best word in the world. Ginny could sense this so she un-taped him. He stood up and hugged Ginny.
“I’m so sorry for everything,” he said. “Come on Santa, let’s go fix your sleigh!”
“I already did,” Santa replied, smiling.
“How?” Ginny asked.
“I have my ways.”
Ginny grinned and shooed them out the window.
Prancer was back with the other reindeer and Bob was back with Santa on the sleigh. They were putting the Christmas gifts under people’s trees and talking about cookies. When they got back to the North Pole at dawn, all of the elves were hugging Bob and Mrs. Claus was covering him with kisses. Bob was glad to be back, I guess the Christmas Eve Curse was no more.
Franklin the Elf was brave
By Kody Banks
Age 11, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
Franklin finally made it to the top. Franklin was yelling in excitement.
“I-I made it, I MADE IT!” But then he realized something, it wasn’t there!
One morning at five o’clock in the North Pole, an elf was woken up by the town alarm. Now this wasn’t any NORMAL alarm, this was a special one, that meant danger was happening. Now this elf was not super wealthy and his name was Franklin. So, when he heard the alarm, he sprinted out of his house and to Santa’s workshop.
“Santa, Santa!” Franklin yelled.
Santa was sobbing in a rocking chair.
“Santa, why are you crying?” Franklin asked.
“Sniff, uh, when everyone was gone someone sneaked into the workshop and stole all the supplies. Now everybody is freaking out, SOMEBODY IS TRYING TO STEAL CHRISTMAS!” Santa cried.
“Well, do you have any evidence of the person who took it?” Franklin questioned.
“No, all we have is this sticky note.”
The note says:
“Dear Santa, As you probably know by now, I stole all your materials for toys. Now I’m not going to be like ‘I’m sorry it was just a little joke,’ NO I’M NOT LIKE THAT. I’m not going to just give back the stuff unless you complete my puzzle. Now, if you finish my puzzle, you get your stuff back, but if you don’t, I keep EVERYTHING! by Mr. Unknown”
“Oh this is terrible, how will we find the supplies to make the rest of the toys?” Franklin asked.
“We also found this sticky note hiding inside a basket,” said an elf.
“What does it say?” Franklin asked.
“It says, ‘This place is SCARY, GLOOMY, and you must be BRAVE, to enter what seems to be a CAVE,’” The elf said.
“Well we know it’s in a cave, and it’s gloomy,” Franklin said
“Ya, ya, it’s a CAVE and it’s GLOOMY. Do you know how many caves are GLOOMY, - cough cough - basically every one,” The random elf said sarcastically.
“We’ll NEVER find the materials in time unless someone could go out to look for this person,” Santa said feeling terrible. “D-does anybody want to try and look for the materials?” Santa asked.
The workshop was silent for a couple of seconds. That’s when Franklin raised his hand and agreed to find the person who was stealing all the supplies. Everyone looked at Franklin and gasped.
“Franklin, are you sure you’re willing to go out and look for this cave?” Santa told Franklin.
“Wai-wait, wait, wait, before answering Franklin, just remember there are yetis that hunt for our kind. Just know Franklin, that you’ll be putting yourself in danger just going into random caves,” Santa’s assistant warned Franklin.
“It’s your choice Franklin, save Christmas, or be safe,” Santa said nervously.
“Santa, with all love and care, I choose to find this person and save Christmas,” Franklin said with pride and bravery.
Everyone started clapping. Franklin never felt the centre of attention before.
“Alright then, before you go you’ll need some supplies from the storage room,” Santa told Franklin.
When Franklin and Santa went to the storage room, they only saw boxes and boxes and more boxes. So they had to go through everything just to find some stuff.
“Have you found anything yet Santa?” Franklin questioned.
“I found some matches and firewood if you need that,” Santa yelled across the room.
“YES, that would be super helpful,” Franklin said.
“I also found agility potions if you need them for your adventure,” Santa told Franklin.
“Alright,” Franklin said.
After digging through the boxes a little while, Franklin found a matchbox, firewood, five agility potions, ice climbing gear, a map, a parachute, and a warm jacket.
“Okay, I think that’s all the boxes and everything I need,” Franklin told Santa tired.
“Ho, ho, ho, you almost forgot the most important thing, the cookies. Here you go my brave warrior, now go save Christmas. Santa told Franklin all excited.
So day after day on end, cave after cave, Franklin finally found some evidence of what the supplies stayed in. The cave he thought the supplies were in the Gloom Cave. The reasons why are, its nickname is called Bravery Must Become, since this is where most yetis were found. Second is that a picture of the cave has multiple levels, there’s the top where light comes in and no yetis come into. Then there’s Semi Bottom, where not much light comes into and yeti attacks come most often. Then lastly is the Gloomy section, where the depths of the cave are very deep and a lot of yetis stay all year long. This part of the cave is also very damp and no sunlight comes to this section at all. So to get into this cave, you must be super quiet and very patient. So before Franklin went into the cave, he had the first plan. After about four hours of planning in his basement, Franklin was ready.
Franklin walked a long way to come upon the Gloom Cave. But before going in, he had to be very quiet as yetis can hear from more than 10 kilometres away. So Franklin tiptoed over to the cave with a very long rope. Franklin chipped away some ice very slowly since he was in a very dangerous spot. But Franklin had no time to waste since he only had five days left to save Christmas. Franklin then tied the rope around a big thick piece of ice so it could carry Franklin’s body weight. Now, this was the moment of bravery for Franklin.
Franklin whispered to himself, “This is a live-or-die moment, let’s hope I can make it out of this alive.”
Franklin jumped off the edge of the cave. He was making his way down the cave with a big flashlight. After some time, at 500 metres down, Franklin was about to enter the Gloomy section. He now had to shut his flashlight off for a little while, just so he doesn’t shine the light into a yeti’s eyes by accident. When Franklin hit bottom, he was able to turn the flashlight on again, but not for too long. The reason was because while the yeti down there didn’t have amazing vision, after about three minutes it might notice the light.
Franklin had to act fast. He checked corners, and crevices but couldn’t find the supplies. While Franklin was checking a crack through a small section of ice, he noticed a yellow sticky note from the corner of his eye. The note was in an 18 by a 30-inch gap in an iceberg. So he crawled through the iceberg to get the sticky note. But little did Franklin know the wet sticky note was tied up to an alarm clock. When he pulled the note out, he also pulled out the alarm clock, making every yeti wake up.
Franklin was in a panic, pounding on the ice worried. He could hear screams of anger from the awoken yeti. That’s when he remembered he had ice climbing picks in his bag. He pulled them out and got himself out of the cramped hole. Then he dug the picks into the ice and started climbing the walls. After about five minutes, a yeti heard a loud ‘click’ noise to its left. It had crashed into the iceberg, making Franklin lose balance.
Franklin dropped one of his picks from the vibrating ice. This makes a loud ‘BANG’ on the ground, which attracts other nearby yetis. At this point, Franklin was terrified and couldn’t do anything. Before he thought things couldn’t get any worse, a yeti got ahold of Franklin’s rope and started pulling him. So Franklin was now holding onto just one pick. Every second Franklin would get pulled harder, so he had to do something quick! Franklin pulled out a pocket knife and started cutting the rope. After about 10 seconds and almost getting pulled off the side he cut the rope. Franklin pulled himself up the side of the cave with his pick and knife. He got out of the cave by climbing up the wall and went home to rest.
The next day Franklin woke up at five in the morning to find the next clue. On the now frozen sticky note, it said, “The shadow sneaks below the floorboards and goes on one knee, to find this next clue you must check every house ASAP.”
At first, Franklin was confused but when he realized the next clue was in some floorboards he was ready. About four hours later Franklin was stuck and couldn’t get out of it. He didn’t know how to figure out whose house this was. After some time Franklin went to Santa’s workshop to get help. Franklin opened the door looking exhausted.
“Hello, Frank-...” Santa paused. “ He-Hello Franklin, you don’t look all amazing, what happened,” Santa said, confused.
“First of all, hello good to see you, Second, I was almost eaten alive by a yeti, and lastly, I need your help because I found another clue,” Franklin said.
“Oh most definitely.” Santa whispered. “Alright, what do you need help with?” Santa asked.
“When I found this sticky note in a cave, it says the next clue would be under some floorboards in a house,” Franklin explained.
“Okay, so whose house?” Santa questioned.
“Well That’s the problem, I don’t know whose house it is.” Said Franklin.
After about an hour of talking and thinking, Santa says something that makes Franklin key into something.
“What if it’s about the ASAP since it’s the only word with capital letters?” Santa said.
“Wait, Santa who is always away on vacation again?” Franklin questioned.
“Who is Pasa? Pasa Kallesteir, yeah she’s always away,” Santa told Franklin.
“Wait Pasa spelled backwards is asap. Do you think the person who stole all the supplies hid the clue underneath Pasa Kallesteir’s floorboards since she’s never home? Franklin said.
“That’s super smart. You know what, I’m glad you’re the one looking for the supplies because you know what you’re doing. So let’s go to Pasa’s house shall we.” Santa said with joy.
So Franklin and Santa walk a few blocks to Pasa’s house. When the two made it there, they entered the home trying not to look suspicious.
“Alright, I guess there’s only one way to do this - crowbars out and get searching,” Franklin demanded.
After a few minutes of tearing up the floorboards, Franklin found the third sticky note.
“Aha, I found it,” Franklin yelled across the room.
“You did! Alright, we can now get out of here and not look suspicious,” Santa Yelled.
Franklin and Santa left the house and ran back to the workshop.
“Alright, nice work Franklin, we might be able to finish this before Christmas and get all the supplies. Well whatever, the more important thing is what the clue says,” Santa said.
“Alright, the note says, ‘Wow you found the last clue, I never thought that would happen, well I’ll make this clue easy. Want your supplies, well I dumped it, where you may ask, well there’s no better place than Mount Crumpit!’” Franklin said.
“Oh my goodness, that’s the tallest mountain at the North Pole. That would take you at least two days to climb. If you’re up for the challenge you should do it since you’re my only hope right now,” Santa said.
“I guess I could do that. Wait a second, why can’t I just use your sleigh?” Franklin asked.
“Oh, whenever the person stole the toy supplies, the engine was in the bag with the toys because it needed to be charged with more Christmas spirit,” Santa explained.
“Oh, alright then. Well I’m going home to rest for a bit,” Franklin said.
“Okay, goodbye,” Santa replied.
Franklin left the workshop to rest in his bed.
Franklin got up at three in the morning so he could climb Mount Crumpit. For hours Franklin would be walking up a steep hill, making it hard for Franklin to breathe. Other times Franklin would have to use his one pick to climb up the mountain. But after two days of constant work and almost no sleep, Franklin was near the top. Every step he took felt like stepping on nails. But that didn’t stop him.
After all that time, Franklin finally made it to the top and he yelled with excitement.
“I-I made it, I MADE IT!” But then Franklin realized something, it wasn’t there! The big stack of toys and materials weren’t there like the note had said. That’s when he saw someone on the other side of the mountain. It was Santa! Franklin was super confused about how he got up the mountain before he did. Then Franklin saw the sleigh.
Now Franklin was even more confused because Santa said it needed an engine.
“Hey Santa, what are you doing here? How do you have the sleigh up here? You said it was missing an engine,” Franklin said.
“Oh Franklin, I knew this would happen. You see I was never missing any materials before. I always had an engine. There was never a person who stole anything. You see, I was the one who made those clues on the notes. I knew where everything was and it’s all under the floorboards of the workshop,” Santa explained.
“You - you lied to me,” Franklin cried
“Franklin, I’m doing this for myself. Everybody says how good and fun Christmas is, but I think it’s the complete opposite. It was never fair for me because no one wanted to buy anything, so what did they do? Well, put it on their Christmas list of course. At least 100 little girls ask for a pony. Do you know how difficult it is to fit a hundred ponies into a red bag? So I’m going to make it my mission to ruin Christmas every year so I don’t have to do a lot each year!” Santa yelled.
“Well guess what? You told me your whole plan so I could just spoil your entire show,” Franklin said.
“Oh ya, well if you think you’re so smart then think fast!” Santa said in an instant.
Franklin’s legs froze from a strange wand.
“Wait what, why can’t I move?” Franklin asked.
“AH, HA! I got your legs frozen in a giant ice cube. It’s almost impossible to break without any heat. You know what? I might as well feed the reindeer,” Santa said.
While all hope felt lost, Franklin remembered he had matches and firewood. So while Santa was distracted, Franklin took out the firewood and lit a match. Soon the flames got bigger and bigger until the ice melted. He then took out the parachute and jumped off Mount Crumpit without hesitation.
“But do you recall, the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph the red-nosed. Franklin ... Franklin, what happened?” Santa wondered.
Franklin pulled his parachute and was flying over the village. Two minutes later he made it to the workshop.
“Rudolph hurry, Dasher GO GO!” Santa yelled.
Three minutes later Santa made it to the workshop. Santa burst through the door. Every elf from the village was in the workshop staring at Santa.
“AHHHH! Ohh ... Uh hey, guys h-how’s your guys your day going, huh?” Santa said, acting cool.
“Hey Santa, they know what you did,” Franklin said.
Santa’s assistant walked over to Santa.
“As Santa’s assistant, and I know Santa very well, I send him to make all the toys for the next five years and make everybody Christmas cookies for two months,” Santa’s assistant yelled.
Every elf cheered ‘hooray’ and Franklin lived a peaceful life happily ever after.
Who stole Santa’s cookies from his cookie jar?
By Leo MacDonald
Age 11, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
Santa Claus must eat cookies to get energy to deliver presents to all the little boys and girls in the world. So, let me tell you a story about when someone stole Santa’s cookies from his cookie jar.
It was December 23rd when Santa woke up, went into his kitchen to find the cookie jar EMPTY!!!! Santa knew at once who stole the cookies ...
“THE GRINCH!” he cried “The Grinch must know I need cookies to get energy so I can deliver the presents!”
Santa ran out to the stable to get the reindeer so they could go to Who-ville.
Once Santa arrived at Who-ville he knocked on the Grinch’s door. Knock knock knock, no answer.
“GRINCH!” Santa yelled. “LET ME IN!”
“GO AWAY OLD MAN!” the Grinch yelled back.
And with that Santa kicked down the door and what he saw surprised him. He saw the Grinch eating GLUTEN FREE COOKIES!!!
“Sorry, for all the trouble Mr. Grinch.”
“It’s ok Santa, now get out of my house and I would like a new door for Christmas.”
Santa didn’t know what to do next.
“I’ll just go back to the North Pole,” he sighed.
Once Santa arrived back at the North Pole, an elf ran up to him. “Santa! Santa! We just got something on the cookie tracker!”
“Where!?” Santa yelled.
“In Peru sir!”
“We must go now!” Santa cried.
“This is the place Santa.”
“OK, so now what?”
“Now, you go over there and ask for their cookies.”
“I can’t do that!”
“Sure you can, you’re Santa Claus.”
“Well, ok I guess so,”
So Santa knocked on the person’s door - knock, knock, knock.
“¿Quién es?”
“Papa Noel, ¿ tienes alguna galleta que pueda tomar?” Santa replied.
“Zumbido de grasa!”
Santa sighed again. “I’ll just go back to the North Pole.”
Back at the North Pole Santa went into his kitchen to find the cookie jar FULL!
“Mrs. Claus, the cookie jar is full!” Santa yelled.
“Santa, I know, that is what I’ve been doing all day!” Mrs. Claus yelled back.
“Thank-you Mrs. Claus, thank-you!”
The End
Hockey sticks all the way from the North Pole
By Liam Perry
Grade 5
Cardigan Consolidated School
One day at Ben’s house he was out in his driveway playing hockey with his brother. He was a forward and his brother was a goalie. Ben’s brother’s name was Tom. Ben took four hours each day to take shots at Tom. They both dreamed to make it to the NHL. It looked like they were going to. They played AAA Georgetown hockey.
Ben and Tom loved to play hockey, they always thought about it in school. In art class, they drew hockey sticks. When they read, they read hockey books. Every subject they took in school involved hockey.
Ben, Tom and their mom lived in Cardigan, PEI. They lived on 48 Road which is where their school was. They went to Cardigan Consolidated School, right across the street from their house. Ben and Tom were excited about the upcoming hockey season because Ben and Tom both made AAA on the same team and their first game was at 7:10 tonight sharp.
Ben and Tom were 9-year-old twins. This was their first time playing on full ice. When Ben and Tom were in Novice they put a deflector down the centre ice because all the kids were smaller so they didn’t have the full ice.
Two hours later
Ben and Tom were in one of the six dressing rooms at the Georgetown rink getting dressed.
10 minutes later
The five minutes had started for the warm-ups. It was time for the season opener. The 20 minutes started. The other team got a shot on the net but Tom saved it. The next thing you knew, it was in the back of the other team’s net. Ben got it off the face-off and dangled, threw the other team and got behind the net and did the Michigan.
It was time for the second period. The first three minutes into the 2nd period, they tied it up but one of Ben’s and Tom’s teammates had scored. The other team scored and tied it two minutes later - it was now 2-2.
Going into the 3rd period, each team had their break and were ready for the 3rd period. The 20 minutes had started. Ben’s and Tom’s team scored three goals just like that. There were no more goals during that period. Ben’s and Tom’s team had won 5-2!
Back at home Ben and Tom looked at their team schedule and it said they didn’t have another game until three days later.
Three days later, after a long day at school, it was time for the Georgetown Eagles to go against the Montague Norsemen.
The five minutes for the warm-up had started. It was time for the game. Ben’s teammate scored right off the bat 1-0. Next thing you knew, Ben’s team was up by four. They scored three goals in two minutes. There were no more goals during that period.
It was time for the 2nd period. Montague’s centreman scored a goal from the blue line and it was now 4-1. Then Ben went on a breakaway and scored. He was happy that in two games he scored two goals.
That night, Ben, Tom, and their mom decided it was time to start decorating for Christmas. First, they put up their tree and put some garland on the TV stand and their favourite part was putting up their Christmas village. The village had small glass expensive figures and houses. It looked cool the next day.
It was the last day of school before Christmas break and Ben and Tom were excited because that meant more shooting pucks out on the driveway. Six hours later, as soon as Ben and Tom stepped off the school bus they ran to the top of their driveway. Tom got his goalie gear on as quick as a flash. Ben and Tom both grabbed their sticks and carried the new hockey net they got for their birthday and started taking shots.
Three days later
As Ben’s team stepped onto the ice Tom said, “We have to win to make it to the playoffs.” They started with their warm-up and then it was game time. The puck dropped at 7:10 pm and the Eagles’ coach was going over some last-minute plays.
Ben won the faceoff and the puck slid back to his defence. The defence passed it back to Ben. He dangled through the whole team and took a slapshot that hit the goalpost and went in!
Going into the 2nd, ahead 1-0, the goalie on the other team took a wrist shot and got it on the net, but there were no goals scored for either team that period. The Eagles’ coach had a 5-minute talk with his players in between the 2nd and the 3rd periods and ended up using their time out because he was talking so long.
In the first 20 seconds of the 3rd period, the other team won the faceoff and scored a quick goal to tie things up 1-1. But then, right off the next face-off, Ben passed it back to Tom and Tom passed it back to Ben. Then, Ben went on a breakaway and scored! Ben got the winning goal.
However, this meant Ben’s and Tom’s hockey season was over. Ben was disappointed because, after Ben’s 2-point game, his mom told him Hockey PEI stopped Atom hockey because a kid on the ice got checked from behind and he could never play hockey or walk again. Ben was sad he couldn’t play ice hockey any more for the season.
The good news is it meant Ben could spend time with his family for Christmas. The first thing he did when he got home was Christmas baking. They made peanut butter balls and rice crispy squares shaped like hockey sticks. Ben and Tom had fun making their own ‘crispy sticks’. Ben made a True XL crispy stick and Tom made a Goalie Warrior F3 stick. They put their sticks in the oven, but their mom said they wouldn’t be ready until the next morning and they couldn’t eat them until lunchtime the next day.
Now that Ben’s hockey season was over, he could only think about December 25th. He begged his mom at Dollarama for a 2023 calendar so he could put it up in his room and count how many days were left until Christmas. The calendar would also tell him when his first ice time for the 2023 season would be, which was only a few days after Christmas.
It was Christmas Eve. Ben and Tom had just gotten back from their school dance and took off their hats and unraveled their scarves. Then, Ben, Tom, and their mom sat down to watch Home Alone. One hour and 43 minutes later, Ben started putting up his trap for Santa. He and his brother tried to pull a prank on Santa every year, but Santa usually figured out a way to make sure the prank was on Ben. Last year, Santa pranked Ben by giving him the Maritime Madness Hot Sauce candy canes.
It was now time for Ben and Tom to go to bed. Tom wanted to stay up and try to catch Santa, but their mom said, “If you want to get up early and open presents you have to go to bed early.”
Eight hours later, Ben quickly woke up and ran to wake Tom and his mom to open presents as soon as they got under their Christmas tree. They saw two presents shaped like hockey sticks and the tags both said ‘From Santa’.
At last the holiday
By Mason Clory
Montague Regional High School
The only thing that could end centuries of war, beyond the lifetimes of the soldiers on either side, was the final judgement of a higher power - the holiday.
One being was foretold to bring the war to an end with his “final call.”
“It’s been so long fighting this war ... why won’t he show?” was heard from one side.
The leaders of the two warring groups were of different minds.
Leader Yoi: “If we just stand our ground and defend ourselves no matter how much bloodshed ... he’ll come to decide our futures. We have to stand strong and fight back, we shall not be extinct.
On the other side, Leader Aku no: “We’re almost finished of this war. We must push harder and we will break their spirits.”
Aku no only sought war and power to rule over all.
But Yoi cared for all his soldiers and only sought peace for all.
And then ...
A shockwave erupted from the surrounding mountaintops unveiling beautiful waterfalls and shattered skies, just to reveal to the generations of havoc ... the final judgement.
The name of the one was revealed across the mountains, within ruins, engraved into the dense stone read “Lord Owari will release our caged souls.”
Towering over the armies walked carefully a colossus, Lord Owari finally calling upon his judgement.
Merging the skies to be whole again, whispers were so loud, with such deep tone ... whispers that only sounded like rumbling of the most intense winds imaginable to the armies below.
The waterfalls rained down a sound, presented by the gods, that sung “At last the holiday.”
All the souls that fought were finally free at least to rest in peace knowing the almighty colossus didn’t give up on them after all these generations.
Clock was ticking on finding missing gifts
By Spencer H Jackson
Age 10, Grade 6
Cardigan Consolidated School
One cold, freezing Christmas Eve Santa and the elves were in a rush to make the gifts and were stressed about not being ready on time. He was running around losing his mind not even having COOKIES! He was stressed.
“Santa the cookie machine isn’t working.”
“Santa the page machine is jammed.”
“SANTA THE MACHINE IS ON FIRE!”
He needed a break. He booked a plane ticket to Spain far away from the North Pole. He told Mrs. Claus, “Save Christmas for me,” and left.
Santa ordered an Uber and got in. He told the driver, “Take me to the airport quick.”
He got to the airport and tested, and he was negative. He ran to the plane, the doors were shutting ... just in time. He hopped on and sat down.
13 hours later
Santa landed in Madrid, Spain and went to a hotel. He got to the hotel and said, “I want a king bed with a 70-inch tv plus a fridge with a bunch of drinks and some cookies.”
“Okay, that will be $3,741.74.”
“WHAT, 3,741 DOLLARS ... BACK IN MY DAY IT WAS $100. Fine, I will pay.”
Santa then gave the receptionist the money, got his card, and went to the room. “Ahh Freedom”
North Pole
Mrs. Claus was doing well and she had all the presents ready, the elves in order and the reindeer and sleigh ready.
Christmas Day
All the children woke up and ran to their trees .... “no p-p-p-presents,” the children said. The presents were gone.
Santa called Mrs. Claus, “Hey ... did you deliver the presents?”
“Yeah, why?”
“Cause the children got no presents.”
“Really,” Mrs. Claus said, confused.
The presents were gone.
“Someone must have stolen them,” Santa said.
Santa went to the airport and yelled, “I need to go to the North Pole, Russia, Canada, Alaska just take me somewhere like that.” He hopped on a plane and went to Nunavut, Canada.
After the plane ride, he booked an Uber. He got in and said, “Hey, I recognize you, were you the one that took me to the airport?”
“Uhhhh I don’t kn-”
“DON’T CARE, TAKE ME TO MY WORKSHOP QUICK!”
Santa got to his workshop, walked in and saw a bunch of the presents. “What is this for?” he asked.
“For you and the elves,” Mrs. Claus said.
“Why?”
“Because you put so much into giving to others and not yourself,” Mrs. Claus said.
“Wow this is awesome, thank you so much,” Santa said.
Mrs. Claus said, “Only this year you get the presents but the other years to come everyone gets presents.”
“This is the best present I have ever gotten in my life,” Santa said.
The End
Christmas is about more than gifts
By Tyson Downe
Montague Regional High School
It was a cold December 23rd night and Freddie was just about to arrive home, after a four-hour flight from New Jersey to Toronto. He was excited to finally be home for Christmas. Freddie had missed the past five Christmases because he was always working. Freddie was a pilot. He always had to work on Christmas but this year was different because he demanded to get this Christmas off.
He wanted to spend time with his wife and daughter. He got out of his truck and walked to the door. When he got to the door, he could see his wife and daughter waiting for him. He walked in with a big smile on his face, dropped his bags, and hugged his wife, Mary, and his daughter, Julia. He was so excited to finally be home with his family on Christmas and they were excited to spend Christmas with him. Julia was so excited to see her father.
Later that night Julia was snuggled up in her bed and Freddie and Mary were getting ready for bed too. “I am so tired,” said Freddie. “I just want to go to sleep.”
Mary said, “You can sleep in a minute but I have some news to tell you.”
“What is it?” Freddie asked.
“Well, you know how I usually get Christmas Eve off from work ...”
“Yes,” said Freddie.
“Well, I got a call today and they said I have to work tomorrow because if I don’t, I will have to work on Christmas Day and I don’t want to miss Christmas since you are home.”
“Ok, Freddie said, “Is there anything you would like me to do tomorrow while you’re gone?”
“There is one thing,” Mary said.
“What is it?”
“Last week Julia saw a new toy on TV she wants for Christmas and I didn’t have time to get it because I have been so busy at work. I need you to go get it at the toy store tomorrow.”
“Sure thing,” said Freddie, “should I take Julia with me?”
“No, “said Mary. “I want it to be a surprise so my mom and dad are taking her to the Christmas Eve parade while you get the gift. Thank you so much. Now, let’s go to bed.”
Beep. Beep. Beep. The alarm went off at 9 o’clock. Freddie let out a big sigh, got up, and dressed. Freddie was on the road by 9:30 so he could get to the toy store. He arrived at the toy store and texted Mary to make sure he knows what toy he is supposed to grab.
As Freddie walked into the store, his eyes popped out of his head because it was just like a zoo in the store. He looked around and saw everyone with the toy that he was supposed to get. As Freddie tried to get by all the people, he realized that there was no way there were any of those toys left. They were all gone.
Panic started to creep in. Freddie was so nervous that he wouldn’t be able to find it at another store. He left in his truck and started searching other stores that might have any of these toys. Sure enough, he found a small toy store in the mall that was just five minutes away that had one left. Freddie rushed to the store, made his way to the shelf, and spotted the toy. The toy was sitting all by itself and it was his for the taking. Freddie grabbed it and his original panic turned to happiness and joy.
As he walked back to his vehicle, out of nowhere, a man grabbed the toy right out of his hands, and the man took off with it. Freddie yelled at the man and told him to give it back. The man was on the run.
Freddie was not going to let him get away with his daughter’s gift so Freddie started running as fast as he could. He felt like a cheetah trying to chase that man down. Freddie finally caught up to the guy and tackled him to the ground.
“What the heck were you doing, trying to steal my daughter’s Christmas gift?”
“I am so sorry,” said the man. “I was just trying to ...”
“Get yourself caught,” said Freddie, interrupting the man. “Give me your name so I can report you to the police for trying to steal my Christmas toy.”
“My name is Carl,” he said as he was getting back up from the ground.
“Last name?” said Freddie.
“Carl Jenkins.”
“Why did you want to steal my gift?” asked Freddie.
“Because my daughter wants it and I didn’t know what else to do. I went to every store and there were none left and then I saw you leave. This store had the last one so I just followed you to the parking lot and figured I’d grab it.”
“Well, my daughter wants this toy too and I paid for it so it’s mine not yours,” smirked Freddie.
Carl looked defeated and as he picked up his wallet, a picture of his young daughter fell out onto the ground. Freddie caught sight of the picture and stopped punching in the numbers for 911 on his phone, and asked who was in the picture.
Carl told him that it was his daughter named Emily. As he showed Freddie the picture, Freddie got a closer look and said it looked like she was in hospital. Carl told him he wasn’t wrong and that she was in the hospital because she was very sick. Carl told him he was just trying to give her this toy so he could try to make her Christmas a little better. He knew what he did was wrong but felt desperate.
Freddie looked in the eyes of Emily’s picture and all he could see was the pain she was suffering. A single tear rolled down Carl’s face and chin and Freddie knew her situation was serious. At that moment, Freddie couldn’t help remembering the pain he went through when his dad was sick during Christmas. He passed the picture back to Carl, turned off his phone and stopped calling the police. Freddie then looked at the gift and passed it to Carl and said “This is for you.”
“What are you doing?” Carl said. “This is for your daughter.”
“It was, but now this gift is for your little girl.”
Carl looked confused and asked why he was doing this. Freddie responded with, “Because there is more to Christmas than gifts. I think my daughter will be happy without this one gift.”
“Oh my god, thank you so very much. How can I ever repay you?”
Freddie looked at him and said, “You actually did me a favor. Tell your daughter I wish her a Merry Christmas and I hope she gets better soon.”
“I will and I hope you and your family have a Merry Christmas too.”
“Well, I better get going or my wife will be wondering where I am,” said Carl.
Freddie laughed, “Yeah, I better do the same.” Freddie put out his hand and wished Carl one final Merry Christmas before he headed home.
Freddie walked into his house where he saw Mary, her parents and Julia sitting on the couch. “Where were you?” asked Mary. “lt’s late and you were supposed to only stop at one place.”
Mary looked down at Freddie’s hands and saw there was no gift. She looked back up at him with an angry look. “You didn’t get her the toy.” Freddie shook his head no, as he walked over to Julia and sat beside her.
He told Julia he was sorry he didn’t get her the toy and he had a story to tell her. He told her about Carl and his daughter and that he had to leave the toy with them. Julia looked at her dad and said nothing. Mary told Julia how sorry she was dad couldn’t get her the toy.
Julia looked at her mom and then back at her dad and gave him a big hug and she said, with a smile on her face, “I don’t care about the toy. I’m just so happy Dad is finally home to spend Christmas with us and that makes this little girl’s Christmas special.”
Freddie hugged his daughter back and Mary’s face of sadness turned into one of happiness as she joined in the hug which was the beginning of a fantastic Christmas.
